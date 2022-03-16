Pierre Zakrzewski died outside of the Ukraine capital of Kyiv on Monday while newsgathering for alongside other journalists, Fox News has said

Mom of Fox News Cameraman Killed While Covering Invasion of Ukraine Speaks Out: 'I Was Always Worried'

The mother of a Fox News cameraman killed in Ukraine this week while covering Russia's invasion says she was "always worried" about her son's job — but the work he did was "his life" and he was "extremely good at it."

Pierre Zakrzewski came under fire on Monday along with some of his colleagues in Honrenka, outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Fox News has said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Speaking to The Irish Examiner in a story published Wednesday, his mother, Marie-Ange, said the job was "really his life."

"It was his choice. He was extremely good at it. I was always worried, what else can you do? He escaped so many, so many problems and so many things, that we thought once more he will get away," she said.

The Dublin-born cameraman's death was confirmed on Tuesday by Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, in an email sent out to employees on Tuesday and later shared with PEOPLE.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski. Pierre was killed in Honrenka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine," Scott wrote. "Pierre was with Benjamin Hall yesterday newsgathering when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire."

She continued, "Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story ... from Iran to Afghanistan to Syria during his tenure with us. His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched."

According to Scott's statement, Pierre was based in London and "had been working in Ukraine since February." But as his mother explained to the Examiner, a huge part of Zakrewski's identity stemmed from his Irish nationality.

Pierre Zakrzewski Pierre Zakrzewski | Credit: Fox News

"With his moustache, he used to go up to people, wherever, in Israel, saying 'I am Irish. I am Pierre Zakrzewski, so let me through'. And he would always get through," she told the Examiner. "He was Pierre Zakrzewski, he was pure Irish. He was Irish and he didn't like being doubted."

Scott wrote in her statement to employees that Zakrzewski was "profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet. He was wildly popular — everyone in the media industry who has covered a foreign story knew and respected Pierre."

Speaking about the cameraman on Fox News on Tuesday, anchor Bill Hemmer remembered Zakrewski as "an absolute legend at this network."

Zakrzewski is survived by his wife, Michelle, and his family.

Also killed in the same attack was Ukrainian contributor Oleksandra Kuvshynova, 24. Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall was also injured in the attack, though the network announced Wednesday that Hall was "now safe and out of Ukraine" and was "alert and said to be in good spirits."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues. Russian forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.