Allison Janney and Mom Cast Reveal Who Cried the Most Leading Up to the Show's Series Finale

Wrapping up the series finale of Mom turned out to be one emotional affair for the show's cast members.

On Wednesday, series star Allison Janney was joined by her fellow Mom castmates — Jaime Pressly, Kristen Johnston, Beth Hall and Mimi Kennedy — during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the group opened up about the sitcom ending after eight seasons.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked by host Ellen DeGeneres, "Who cried the most leading up to the last episode?" Pressly, 43, said, "I think we all did, we all had our moments," before the cast then playfully all pointed to and singled out Hall, 62, as the most emotional star.

"You guys just automatically say me because I'm naturally a crier, but I don't know, I think I held up pretty well," Hall replied.

Pressly then chimed in and added that there "was not a dry eye in the house" during the "very last scene of the show," where Janney's character gives "an incredibly beautiful monologue."

MOM Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Janney, 61, stars as a recovering alcoholic who reconnects with her estranged grown daughter Christy (Anna Faris), who's overcoming her own struggles with addiction. The pair then find community in a group of women from their Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Faris, 44, played Janney's daughter for seven seasons, before leaving last year. The Overboard star announced her departure from the series, which debuted in 2013, just days before production began on season 8 in September.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The final episode of Mom airs this Thursday on CBS, but Janney isn't quite ready to bid farewell. "I hate change," she said during a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "It makes me … I get afraid — I always have — to let something go and not know what's next. I think the biggest thing I need to learn how to say is no."

Reflecting on the initial news of the sitcom ending, the seven-time Emmy Award winner said, "It was a shock. I have my own theories, but I've been told not to express them. But listen, eight years is a great long run for a show."

RELATED VIDEO: Allison Janney Admits That 'Didn't Dare to Dream' of an Oscar: 'I'd Given Up Thinking This Would Happen'

Janney was nominated in the best supporting actress category at the Emmy Awards for her role as Bonnie in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, winning the award in 2014 and 2015. Mom was nominated for three Critics' Choice Awards, including best comedy series, earlier this year in January.

One day after CBS announced that the sitcom would end with the conclusion of season 8, Janney wrote a heartfelt tribute to the series and thanked her colleagues.

"Getting to be part of MOM these past 8 years ... showing the laughter, love and hope that can come with recovery, has been one of the great honors of my life," began Janney. She went on to thank a long list of people involved in the series, including creators Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, and Gemma Baker "for giving us these wonderfully flawed and lovable characters to bring to life."

Janney also extended her gratitude to some of the "amazingly talented actors" she got to collaborate with on Mom, before concluding: "And last but not least all of our extraordinary fans!!! Thank you for all of your support over the years🙏🏼."