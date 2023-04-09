Jonas Brothers Learn Choreography from Molly Shannon — in Matching Outfits — on 'SNL' : Watch

Molly Shannon reprised her Sally O'Malley character for a hilarious sketch involving The Jonas Brothers on Saturday Night Live over the weekend

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on April 9, 2023 12:14 PM

Live from Studio 8H, it's Molly Shannon and the Jonas Brothers!

The A Good Person star, 58, hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time over the weekend, where she was joined by the Jonas Brothers as musical guest.

At one point during the show, Shannon — who previously starred as a cast member on SNL from 1995 to 2001 — reprised her Sally O'Malley character, stepping in to help as a choreographer for the boy band, who said they wanted to be "more mature" as part of their upcoming Las Vegas residency.

After stepping on stage, the Jonas Brothers — composed of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas — ripped off their clothing to reveal bright red outfits matching that of which Shannon's O'Malley was sporting.

"You're looking good, boys. Now put some bonus in your Jonas," the actress playfully told the trio.

Elsewhere in the show, Shannon took part in various sketches, including one where she played a woman who thinks she is pregnant — but learns she was just holding in a giant fart — and another where she portrayed a valet learning the rules of the job.

One other moment from the show saw the actress reprise her Jeannie Darcy character in a Netflix live comedy special.

The Jonas Brothers performed twice during their third-ever SNL appearance, playing selections from the band's latest LP, The Album.

They first sang "Waffle House," before later taking the stage once more to croon "Walls" near the end of the show.

Season 48 of SNL has been taking place as the comedy sketch series navigates a major cast shakeup. Longtime series regulars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney exited after the season 47 finale.

PEOPLE then confirmed on Sept. 1 that the series was also losing Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as featured player Aristotle Athari. Then, Chris Redd announced his departure from SNL after five seasons, while Cecily Strong left the show in December 2022.

On Sept. 15, NBC revealed the four new featured players joining SNL in season 48: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels previously called season 48 a "transition year," telling reporters backstage at the 2022 Emmy Awards, "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show."

Saturday Night Live airs select weekends on NBC.

