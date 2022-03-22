Molly Ringwald Is 'So Happy' Selena Gomez Is Producing a Sixteen Candles-Inspired Reboot

15 Candles will be a TV series for Peacock that follows four Latina girls as they prepare for their quinceañeras

Molly Ringwald won't forget to tune in to this reboot.

Though the star said she's usually not a fan of movie reboots, she's "so happy" about the Selena Gomez-produced reboot of Sixteen Candles.

"I am so happy about that," said Ringwald, 54, per Deadline. "I really do feel like when people always ask me about rebooting my movies, I am like, 'No those movies were wonderful,' but what they should do is take inspiration from them and do something completely different but inspired, so that just sounds fantastic."

Gomez, 29, looks like she'll be delivering on that idea of "completely different but inspired." For starters, the project won't be called Sixteen Candles. Instead, 15 Candles — which will stream in 30-minute episodes on Peacoock — will tell the story of four young Latina women who are preparing for their quinceañeras. Tanya Saracho (Vida producer) and Gabriela Revilla Lugo (Palm Springs producer) will also serve as executive producers.

Sixteen Candles, created by John Hughes, follows Samantha Baker on the titular birthday, which everyone in her family coincidentally forgets amid the flurry of her sister's upcoming wedding.

Ringwald recently revealed art imitated life when her real mother forgot her birthday. "She was a little mortified, but she is 81 years old," she told PEOPLE, adding that her mom has never forgotten the day before. "So, she gets a pass."

While Ringwald's films are legendary to many, her 12-year-old daughter, Adele, has yet to watch any of the coming-of-age flicks.

And the tween won't be viewing Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club or Pretty in Pink any time soon. The reason? Kids these days are "woke" enough to instantly clock the racist, sexist and/or homophobic moments that were presented as humor back in the '80s and '90s.

