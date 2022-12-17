Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy Are Having 'Breakfast Club' Reunion on 'Single Drunk Female' Season 2

"I delight in her company," Ally Sheedy told Entertainment Weekly of reuniting with her Breakfast Club costar Molly Ringwald on an upcoming season 2 episode of Freeform's Single Drunk Female

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 17, 2022 06:02 PM
molly ringwald, ally sheedy
Photo: molly ringwald/instagram

Detention is back in session!

Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy are reuniting onscreen more than 35 years after their breakout roles in John Hughes' The Breakfast Club (1985), as the former will guest star on an upcoming season 2 episode of Freeform's Single Drunk Female, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"Acting with Ally Sheedy is like being with a member of my family. We have so much history we barely need to even speak," Ringwald, 54, told EW. "The challenge is trying not to cry! Getting to be on set with her again was one of the best parts of my year."

She will play Alice, the "perfect" sister-in-law to Sheedy's Carol who has a wry wit and a knack for getting under Carol's skin, while always winning over Carol's daughter Sam (Sofia Black-D'Elia), a recovering alcoholic figuring out life and sobriety.

Things couldn't be farther from the truth behind-the-scenes, as Sheedy, 60, said of working with Ringwald again: "Molly is such a meaningful friend to me and we've only grown closer over the years."

Ally Sheedy, Molly Ringwald
Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I delight in her company so working on our episode together was a joy," she added. "And I think she's brilliant… so there's that! Very grateful for her work on our show."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair previously teased what they're up to earlier this month, reuniting for dinner at Cafe Luxembourg in the Upper West Side neighborhood of Manhattan. "Early Christmas present-dinner with my psychic sister Ally," Ringwald captioned a snapshot of the reunion.

Ringwald and Sheedy are beloved for their roles in The Breakfast Club, Hughes' modern classic teen film about five teenagers from different social worlds — a princess (Ringwald), a basketcase (Sheedy), an athlete (Emilio Estevez), a brainiac (Anthony Michael Hall) and a criminal (Judd Nelson) — forced to spend a Saturday together in detention.

RELATED VIDEO: Molly Ringwald Explains How Different Sets Are Today and Says Being a Teen Is 'Way Harder Now'

Sheedy told PEOPLE earlier this year that she still has a soft spot for the movie. "I'm always happy to talk about The Breakfast Club. I still really love it!" she said in January.

Related Articles
molly ringwald, ally sheedy
Molly Ringwald Reunites with 'The Breakfast Club' Costar Ally Sheedy: 'My Psychic Sister'
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in episode 102 of Wednesday
The Cast of 'Wednesday': Everything to Know
jeremy white, the bear
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
ALLY SHEEDY
Ally Sheedy Reflects on Her Iconic Role in 'The Breakfast Club' : 'I Still Really Love It'
Ally Sheedy with son Beckett Lansbury
Ally Sheedy Says She 'Learned a Lot' from Her Son Beckett's Trans Journey
Steven Spielberg (2L) and family attend the "Young Ones" Dinner And Party hosted by The Snow Lodge x Eveleigh on January 18, 2014 in Park City, Utah
Steven Spielberg's 7 Children: Everything to Know
THE SANTA CLAUSE, Eric Lloyd, Tim Allen, 1994, ©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
KPOP Musical
Meet the 18 Performers Making Their Broadway Debuts in 'KPOP' the Musical
Shannen Doherty
Shannen Doherty's Life in Pictures
Katie Couric and John Molner attend the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City.
Who Is Katie Couric's Husband? All About John Molner
Lexi Underwood, Xolo Maridueña, Angourie Rice
Introducing PEOPLE's Ones to Watch 2022: Get to Know Hollywood's Rising Stars
Kumail Nanjiani and Somen “Steve” Banerjee
The True Story Behind Hulu's 'Welcome to Chippendales'
a christmas story
See What Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon and the Cast of A Christmas Story Are Up to Now
Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards and Kyle Richards
A Complete Timeline of Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton's Family Drama
Brad Pitt and wife actress Jennifer Aniston attend the World Premiere of the epic movie "Troy" at Le Palais de Festival on May 13, 2004 in Cannes, France
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's Relationship: A Look Back
Enola Holmes 2. Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes.
Millie Bobby Brown Becomes a Detective in Her 'Own Right' in 'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer