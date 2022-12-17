Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy Are Having 'Breakfast Club' Reunion on 'Single Drunk Female' Season 2

Detention is back in session!

Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy are reuniting onscreen more than 35 years after their breakout roles in John Hughes' The Breakfast Club (1985), as the former will guest star on an upcoming season 2 episode of Freeform's Single Drunk Female, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"Acting with Ally Sheedy is like being with a member of my family. We have so much history we barely need to even speak," Ringwald, 54, told EW. "The challenge is trying not to cry! Getting to be on set with her again was one of the best parts of my year."

She will play Alice, the "perfect" sister-in-law to Sheedy's Carol who has a wry wit and a knack for getting under Carol's skin, while always winning over Carol's daughter Sam (Sofia Black-D'Elia), a recovering alcoholic figuring out life and sobriety.

Things couldn't be farther from the truth behind-the-scenes, as Sheedy, 60, said of working with Ringwald again: "Molly is such a meaningful friend to me and we've only grown closer over the years."

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I delight in her company so working on our episode together was a joy," she added. "And I think she's brilliant… so there's that! Very grateful for her work on our show."

The pair previously teased what they're up to earlier this month, reuniting for dinner at Cafe Luxembourg in the Upper West Side neighborhood of Manhattan. "Early Christmas present-dinner with my psychic sister Ally," Ringwald captioned a snapshot of the reunion.

Ringwald and Sheedy are beloved for their roles in The Breakfast Club, Hughes' modern classic teen film about five teenagers from different social worlds — a princess (Ringwald), a basketcase (Sheedy), an athlete (Emilio Estevez), a brainiac (Anthony Michael Hall) and a criminal (Judd Nelson) — forced to spend a Saturday together in detention.

Sheedy told PEOPLE earlier this year that she still has a soft spot for the movie. "I'm always happy to talk about The Breakfast Club. I still really love it!" she said in January.