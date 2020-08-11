"Me agreeing to be the Bachelorette, it was a really big deal. I was hesitant, I didn't think I was right for it, so it was easy to let that go," said Molly Mesnick

Molly Mesnick Reveals She Agreed to Be the Bachelorette Before Jason Asked for a Second Chance

Before Molly Mesnick said yes to a second chance with her now-husband Jason Mesnick, she accepted another big proposal: the role of Bachelorette!

During Monday night's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, which looked back at Jason's infamous season 13, the couple spoke with Chris Harrison via video chat from their home in Seattle, Washington, during which Molly revealed that she had said yes to being the Bachelorette before Jason pursued her for a second time.

As seen on the 2009 finale, Jason, 44, proposed to Melissa Rycroft, 37, only to end things with her during After the Final Rose to pursue the runner-up, his now-wife Molly.

While recalling the drama on Monday, Jason told Harrison that he was having second thoughts nearly two months after getting engaged to Rycroft.

"Melissa and I, we dated, I don't know, six or eight weeks and I think both of us knew that things weren't going the direction. She called me up and she said, 'How are things going?' I said, 'Things have changed.' She had asked several times and I know why she really got mad, she had asked several times, 'Does this have anything to do with Molly?' and I never said anything about Molly and I mean that was chicken of me, there's no doubt about that," said Jason.

After they "dated for a couple months," Jason called up the Bachelor production team and let them know "it wasn't working out" between him and Rycroft.

Image zoom Melissa Rycroft, Jason Mesnick and Molly Mesnick KEVIN CASEY via Getty

"They said to me, 'You can have this chance with Molly, but we've already asked her to be the Bachelorette,' " Jason explained.

Thinking back to the moment she was offered the role of the franchise's leading lady, Molly said, "It was probably a week after I had gotten back from New Zealand that I got the phone call and they're like, 'We need you to be the Bachelorette' and I'm like, 'I still am like crying, sad, upset.' But when I took a flight out for After the Final Rose, I thought I was coming out there to film that real quick and then stay and do some like Bachelorette stuff. But boy did that change."

Quipped Jason: "I took that away from her."

Though Molly had agreed to be the Bachelorette, she said that the decision "was easy to let" go of.

"Me agreeing to be the Bachelorette, it was a really big deal. I was hesitant, I didn't think I was right for it, so it was easy to let that go. And for us to be able to be on our own, away from the show, take our time, date as a normal couple — we dated long distance for 10 months before I moved out to Seattle — it was perfect. It allowed us to just be regular," she said.

Image zoom (L) Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft; (R) Molly Mesnick and Jason Mesnick ABC (2)

Asked if it was hard for her to open up again to Jason, Molly shared that she left the past behind her. "We were on The Bachelor. There are 25 girls and I understand that maybe it could have been a little confusing. And so it wasn't something that wore on me all the time that was like, 'Oh my gosh, why did he choose her and not me?' The minute we started kind of dating again, I put that in the past and we moved forward."

She also went on to share that although "it's cliché, but time truly does heal all wounds. We're really good friends with Jillian [Harris], and Melissa has sent messages and everyone is exactly where they are supposed to be right now. There's no hard feelings, no one's bitter. I would welcome any of those people into our house today."

In 2009, Jason popped the question to Molly. Four months later, they said "I do" at Terranea Resort on the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Since tying the knot in 2010, the lovebirds welcomed daughter Riley Anne, 7. Jason also has son Tyler, 15, from a previous marriage.

Image zoom Molly Mesnick with daughter Riley John Parra/Getty Images

And to celebrate their decade of love, the couple wrapped their time with Harrison by renewing their vows, which they sealed with a kiss.

"It's been 10 years — 10 fun, crazy, wild years," said Jason. "She's been an incredible stepmom to Tye, she's got her mini me Riley, who is identical to her in almost every way and I wouldn't change it for the world."