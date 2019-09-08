Last Man Standing Actress Molly McCook Marries Broadway Actor John Krause in California

Molly McCook and John Krause are married!

The Last Man Standing actress tied the knot with the Broadway actor on Saturday at the Santa Barbara Zoo in California, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“When John was on the road, we would visit every zoo in each city,” says McCook. “We have the most fun together, and no one makes me laugh like John.”

Krause adds, “Our whole relationship has been about sharing adventures, and we’re so excited to begin this new adventure in such an ideal location surrounded by friends and family.”

Singer Betty Who and The Bold Type star Katie Stevens served as bridesmaids for McCook, whose Good Trouble costar Maia Mitchell and Last Man Standing costars Christoph Sanders and Amanda Fuller were also in attendance as she said “I do.”

“My friends are like family to me. It doesn’t matter when in life you meet people you effortlessly connect with,” the actress, 29, says. “It just feels like you were meant to be friends all along, and having them be a part of this special day is the way it should be!”

McCook chose to wear an ethereal wedding gown by Liz Martinez on her wedding day, planned by Wild Heart Events and produced by Events by Rincon.

“I actually chose a different dress but had a sleepless night and couldn’t stop thinking about my dream dress and went back to get it the next day,” she says about her experience shopping at En Blanc in Santa Monica. “It’s fairy-like with layers of sparkle that look like branches. It’s perfect to get married in at the zoo!”

During the ceremony, the stars — who tapped Unique Floral Designs, Luxe Linen, Sophia Loves Letters, Party Pleasers and the Tent Merchant to help bring their wedding vision to life — were surrounded by the “ocean to the west and the mountains to the east,” says Krause, also 29. “I couldn’t think of a more perfect spot to say ‘I do.'”

Now husband and wife, the couple are looking forward to everything to come in the future.

“Husband and wife means partners for life. Forever with him excites me the most!” says McCook. Adds her new husband: “It’s such a simple thing, but I’m really looking forward to referring to Molly as ‘my wife.’ It’s such a beautiful thing, and the love and commitment associated with that word encapsulates everything I feel for her.”