Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's Relationship Timeline

Love Island U.K. stars Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are officially parents.

Hague, who is the creative director of PrettyLittleThing, and Fury, a professional boxer, met on season 5 of Love Island U.K. in 2019. Since leaving the villa, the couple moved into their first apartment together, celebrated their 21st birthdays, endured the pandemic and supported each other's booming careers.

In 2022, the couple celebrated two years of dating by establishing roots in a new home, along with the announcement of their soon-to-be first child.

"I can't wait for the adventures that we haven't even dreamed of yet," Hague captioned an emotional reel on Instagram of the couple announcing the expansion of their family.

Their daughter was born on Jan. 23, 2023.

From meeting on television to welcoming their first child, here is everything to know about Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's relationship.

June 2019: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury meet on Love Island U.K.

At the start of season 5 of Love Island U.K., Fury entered the villa as an islander and initially had eyes for another contestant, Lucie Donlan. However, when Hague entered the villa episodes later, Fury fancied her.

July 7, 2019: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury make their relationship official

Fury and Hague officially started dating in July 2019. The boxer asked Hague to be his girlfriend with her stuffed teddy bear, Ellie Belly. Fury wrote a note to her from Ellie Belly saying, "Dear Mummy. Daddy left me here in his best interests. He wanted me to tell you that you're his everything. I'm going to leave it with Daddy. So … "

Fury then asked, "On a serious note, you know how much you mean to me and you're the only girl for me. I only want to be with you. Therefore, I was wondering if you wanted to be my girlfriend?"

July 2019: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are runners-up on season 5 of Love Island U.K.

The two made it the entire season, only to come up short of winning Love Island U.K. to Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea. After spending over 50 days in the villa as a couple and never once in the bottom two, Hague and Fury exited the show as an item.

September 2019: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury buy their first apartment together

About a month after Love Island U.K. wrapped, the couple moved into an apartment together in Manchester, England.

May 26, 2020: Tommy Fury gifts Molly-Mae Hague a puppy for her 21st birthday

Fury gifted his girlfriend a Pomeranian puppy – named Mr. Chai — for her 21st birthday in 2020. However, just six days later, Mr. Chai died unexpectedly.

The two were "heartbroken" about their dog's passing, and Hague posted about the sad news on her Instagram Story, sharing, "Chai became our whole world in the short time we had him, and we couldn't have taken any better care of him. We loved him so much, and he brought us more happiness than we can describe," per Cosmopolitan U.K.

Hague later revealed Chai's cause of death in a 12-minute YouTube video, saying, "The vet rang up and said Chai had a seizure, and he died. Tommy literally threw up everywhere."

October 21, 2021: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury experience a terrifying home robbery

In October 2021, the Love Island couple's Manchester home was broken into while they were in London celebrating a beauty launch party for Hague.

About a month after the incident, Hague opened up for the first time on her YouTube channel, sharing feelings of "guilt." The reality TV star added that their home was "robbed, ransacked, emptied. You name it."

"It was without a doubt the worst thing that's ever happened to me, to us, I'd probably say. It was just awful, horrendous, terrible. So, we have been dealing with a lot," she continued.

Fury later told The Sun, "When I'm not at home, I do worry about Molly. But I try to put it to the back of my mind, otherwise it will affect me and my job. I won't let them win. Molly is safe and sound and that's my mindset — positivity."

July 7, 2021: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury celebrate their two-year anniversary

Fury and Hague celebrated their two-year anniversary on July 7, 2021. Hague marked the milestone on Instagram, captioning a photo, "You're everything. Happy Anniversary baby 🤍."

The boxer also honored their anniversary with black-and-white photos of the couple kissing on his Instagram, writing, "2 years down, forever to go🖤."

February 16, 2022: Tommy Fury supports Molly-Mae Hague's fashion show collaboration with PrettyLittleThing

On Feb. 16, 2022, Fury attended the PrettyLittleThing X Molly-Mae show with PLT creative director and girlfriend Hague at The Londoner Hotel in London.

Hague posted a reel from the night with the show's behind-the-scenes content and a couple of clips of Fury congratulating and hugging her at the event.

March 21, 2022: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury buy a home

Hague and Fury entered a "new chapter" in their relationship in March 2022 when they bought their first home.

On March 21, 2022, Hague shared the big news on Instagram. She captioned the post, "It finally happened … 😭 Our NEW CHAPTER!!! 🏠."

Fury commented, "Our next chapter📕❤️."

April 23, 2022: Molly-Mae Hague cheers on Tommy Fury

Hague was there to cheer on Fury during a boxing match at Wembley Stadium in London in April 2022.

The reality star shared a series of photos — including one of Fury in the ring — from the night, writing, "Couldn't have asked for a better night🖤😭."

September 25, 2022: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announce they are expecting their first baby

On Sept. 25, 2022, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram revealing that they were expecting their first child. The post started with clips from the couple's final speeches during the finale of Love Island U.K. "I love you so much and I can't wait for the adventures that we haven't even dreamed of yet." The reel finished with the Fury posing with Hague and her baby bump.

Hague's sister, Zoe, commented, "Love all 3 of you so much. You're going to be incredible parents."

October 5, 2022: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury reveal they are having a baby girl

A few weeks later, the parents-to-be announced they were expecting a baby girl. Hague and Fury posted a joint video revealing the baby's sex after popping a balloon with the question, "boy or girl?" As Fury popped the balloon and pink confetti filled the air, Hague busted into tears, and Fury embraced her with a hug.

January 23, 2023: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcome their first baby

The couple's first child was born on Jan. 23, 2023. However, the new parents didn't announce the news of their little one's arrival until a week later.

"23/01/23🤍," they captioned a black-and-white photo of them cradling their baby daughter in the hospital.