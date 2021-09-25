Younger's Molly Bernard Marries Hannah Lieberman in 'Perfect' Ceremony: 'What a Surreal Joy'

Molly Bernard first announced her engagement to Hannah Lieberman in January

Molly Bernard is married!

The Younger alum, 33, has tied the knot with Hannah Lieberman, she revealed on her Instagram on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bernard shared the happy news alongside a photo of herself and Lieberman from their wedding, which showed the actress wearing a white gown from WRAY NYC as she walked down a set of wooden stairs. Lieberman, wearing a custom suit from Bindle & Keep, was pictured holding her hand.

"WIVES! Perfect day, perfect party," Bernard wrote in the caption, before crediting photographer Ro Agents-Juska for the candid shot and florist Robin Rose Hilleary of Fleurotica for supplying the flowers at the nuptials.

"WHAT A SURREAL JOY TO BE MARRIED TO MY TREASURE!" added Bernard, who geotagged The Boathouse in Brooklyn, New York, as the location of her post.

Molly Bernard, Hannah Lieberman Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Bernard first announced her engagement to Lieberman in January, posting a picture that featured the couple and their dog Henry as well as a ring with a half halo around the bauble.

"We said YES! ?" the Chicago Med actress captioned the snap.

Bernard — who played pansexual publicist Lauren on Younger during the show's seven-season run — told Entertainment Tonight in 2017 that the scene-stealing role helped her understand her own personal sexuality.

"Her confidence has helped me a lot. It helped me in a few different ways: Her confidence helped me with my own kind of nervous and self struggles, but she's also helped me with my sexual identity," she said. "I don't identify as straight."