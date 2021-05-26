Modern Love Season 2: Amazon Reveals Premiere Date as Tobias Menzies and Sophie Okonedo Sign On

Amazon Prime’s Modern Love is based on a long-running New York Times column of the same name

Modern Love season 2 is almost here!

Amazon Prime announced Wednesday that the second iteration of the anthology series is set to premiere on the streaming service Friday, August 13. The first season of the show, based on a long-running column of personal essays in The New York Times, first debuted in October 2019.

In addition to the premiere date, Amazon revealed that The Crown star Tobias Menzies and Ratched's Sophie Okonedo have both signed on for Modern Love season 2.

Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Telci Huynh, Nikki M. James, Aparna Nancherla, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Isaac Powell, Milan Ray, Jack Reynor, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wycherley and Jeena Yi have all also signed on.

modern love Credit: Christopher Saunders/Amazon Studios

Writer/director John Carney has returned to helm season 2, which was initially intended for a 2020 release.

"Being given a green light to proceed with Modern Love is a great opportunity for us to continue to tell stories of love, while opening up the series into new cities and worlds," Carney told Variety after season 1 premiered in 2019.

He added, "The possibilities are truly endless. Subsequent seasons can really branch out and dig deep into what it means to love in this complicated world. It's incredible news for everyone involved in the series, and we are dizzy with possibilities moving forward."

Modern Love Dev Patel and Catherine Keener | Credit: Giovanni Rufino/Amazon Studios

Carney, who directed and wrote the Oscar-winning romantic drama film Once, also previously opened up about the origin of the series, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he stumbled upon the NYT's popular column years ago when making a film.

"I used to read the column because I couldn't concentrate on anything else — when you're making a film it's hard to read about anything important in the world, no gloomy headlines," he said. "'Modern Love' was the perfect espresso in the morning — a quick, five-minute read."

Carney, who helped write most of the episodes, looked through the collection of essays to find emotional stories that would touch the viewers of his adaptation.

"All I really thought to myself was, 'Pick ones that you feel connected to; try to avoid the ones you think are cute or maybe I could make a conventional TV show out of them — pick the ones that spoke to you because of something your mother once said to you or because of a theme that happened to you,'" Carney explained. "Personally, two of the stories for me are about having babies, which we had just done for the first time and that was very fresh in my life."