Every Episode of Amazon Prime's Modern Love, Ranked from Worst to Best

Our staff’s least favorite vignette was nearly unanimous. The gag-inducing episode might as well be titled “Daddy Issues”: Baby-voiced college student Maddy (Julia Garner), having lost her father at a young age, develops an unsettling attachment to a 55-year-old executive at work named Peter (Shea Whigham). “Basically, he was dad porn,” Maddy sighs in a disconcertingly dreamy voicover as she compares his handsome looks to her father’s. It’s funny at first, but the charm quickly wears. Obviously, Peter interprets her overtures as far from daughterly, even after she asks him to tell her a story while snuggling in bed after a dinner date … “about when I was little.” YIKES! The real 2006 Times essay doesn’t include this cringeworthy line and actually ends after that strange night, but in the series, Maddy’s obsession with Peter — and his half doting, half leering courtship in return — drags on and on. Oh, and there’s a rather ham-fisted Little Red Riding Hood reference.