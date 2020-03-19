Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet Donates 200K Meals to Kansas City Residents amid Coronavirus

Image zoom Mike Pont/WireImage

Eric Stonestreet is doing his part to help those suffering amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Modern Family star, 48, announced Wednesday that he was donating 200,000 meals to his hometown of Kansas City, Kansas. Stonestreet teamed up with Harvestors.org to provide food for people in need.

“I am donating 200,000 meals to @HarvestersORG in Kansas City. Lindsay and I love our hometown and want to help do what we can,” he tweeted, referencing his girlfriend, pediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer. “I’m only posting this to maybe motivate you to do what you can, when you can, if you can, to help vulnerable families in our community during this time.”

Harvesters is a regional food bank that serves the area of northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas.

“Right now Harvesters is considered an essential service and they are working to get as much food to people as they can through mobile distributions (which means they put food directly into cars). They are buying all the food they can right now to meet that need,” Stonestreet wrote. “Normally they rely heavily on donated food, but they need the community’s support to make sure they have the resources to help families and children in need.”

Stonestreet is currently practicing social distancing to help limit the spread of the viral illness. On Wednesday, he encouraged his 1.8 million Instagram followers to also stay home with a poem.

“Don’t be a bonehead. Be at home instead,” he wrote. “Don’t be a punk. Hunk(er). Don’t be mean. Quarantine. I’m just spitballing here. Oops bad choice of words there. Brainstorming, I mean. Just be smart and be cool and the new cool is staying home and protecting our grandparents and others, if you don’t have to be out or at work.”

As of Thursday, there are at least 8,317 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. Many states and cities have closed schools, including New York City, the largest school district in the country. States have also begun closing restaurants and bars to help encourage individuals to stay home and avoid large group gatherings. Worldwide, there are now 227,755 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 9,274 deaths.

