Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Shares Photos Shooting Law & Order: SVU with Mariska Hargitay

Image zoom Ariel Winter and Mariska Hargitay Barbara Nitke/NBC

Ariel Winter is guest-starring in Law & Order: SVU tonight.

On Thursday, the Modern Family star, 21, tweeted, “Tomorrow 10/3 at 10pm PDT I’m honored to be a guest star on my favorite show ever @nbcsvu ❤️ there’s a limit to how much I can write here so check out my Instagram post to see me 😍about this incredible experience #LawAndOrderSVU.”

The actress accompanied the tweet with four behind-the-scenes shots, including a smiling selfie with co-star Mariska Hargitay, who plays NYPD Captain Olivia Benson in the long-running NBC drama.

Image zoom Mariska Hargitay and Ariel Winter Ariel Winter/Twitter

She went into more detail on Instagram, explaining that she will play Reagan, a “realistic person” who is “still figuring herself out.”

The episode will wrestle with the restrictions placed on Reagan as a “credible victim,” but Winter added that “making mistakes, or experimenting with things some may frown upon, does not mean you should be an open target for sexual assault. NOTHING anyone does could EVER possibly warrant that.”

Image zoom Ariel Winter Ariel Winter/Twitter

RELATED: Why Law & Order: SVU Tackled Harvey Weinstein Head-On in Its Season 21 Premiere

She also used Instagram to post more photos of herself with Hargitay, writing in the caption, “Mariska worked with me not only as an actress but as a person, and I feel I have grown immensely from the experience. The amount of care and interest she showed in me as a person was amazing.”

She continued, “She was truly interested in my life story and always made me feel heard. She was honest and gave me some of the most accurate advice I’ve ever been given.”

Image zoom Ariel Winter Ariel Winter/Twitter

RELATED: Modern Family Cast Recreates Photo from Show’s Debut 10 Years Ago as They Prepare to Say Goodbye

And Winter didn’t hold back in her praise, adding, “People like her are RARE in and out of this industry. She cares deeply about everyone. She care[sic] about her show. Most importantly she cares about representing and doing justice by the brave people that relate to the stories.”

The episode, titled “The Darkest Journey Home,” will air Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.