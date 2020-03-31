Modern Family Sneak Peek: Mitchell Says Goodbye to Family Home with Dirty Dancing Homage

It’s almost time to say goodbye to Modern Family!

In an exclusive clip of Wednesday’s episode, Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) bids farewell to the home he’s shared with husband Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and daughter Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) for 11 seasons — in the most epic way.

Recreating the classic Dirty Dancing routine, Mitchell dances around the house to Jennifer Warnes and Bill Medley’s “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” even nailing the iconic lift.

“Gloria was right,” he tells the camera in between dance moves. “Once I said goodbye, I was able to embrace this new house and spend the next few weeks getting ready for the baby … and so did those drapes, because the dancing got pretty dirty.”

In between twirls, Mitchell is interrupted after Cam enters the home and says, “Mitchell, the baby’s here. He’s early!”

“I’m not ready,” Mitchell exclaims.

“Well, get ready,” Cam says. “And we will be discussing why you were ‘Time of My Life-ing’ without me.”

Image zoom Mitchell on Modern Family ABC

Last month, the cast and crew gathered on the final day of filming the series finale, which will air in April, officially marking the end of their 11-year run.

To commemorate the bittersweet day, several stars documented their last moments on the series with emotional Instagram posts, including co-creator Steve Levitan, who posted a heartwarming video of the entire cast and crew waving goodbye.

“Today is our last day shooting #modernfamily,” he captioned the clip. “These are just some of the wonderful people who’ve made the last 11 seasons possible. I love them all. 😢.”

Modern Family premiered in 2009 and has won five Emmys for outstanding comedy series. In February 2019, ABC announced that the 11th season of the hit sitcom is the series’ last, with the finale airing on April 8.

“I will probably miss the people the most, from Modern,” Hyland, 29, previously told PEOPLE of what she will miss the most about the show. “Our crew is amazing and, of course, I love our cast, they are very special people.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.