Sarah Hyland and 'Modern Family' Sibling Ariel Winter Bond on Wedding Day: 'Sisters For-Eves'

Modern Family costars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sofía Vergara, Julia Bowen and Nolan Gould also attended Hyland's California wedding over the weekend

By
Published on August 23, 2022 12:27 PM

The Modern Family cast is as tight as ever.

During Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Saturday wedding at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California, Hyland's cast members from the ABC sitcom were among the guests — and onscreen uncle Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared a particularly sweet moment on his Instagram Story Monday, showing Hyland and TV sibling Ariel Winter sharing a sisterly smile.

"Sisters for-eves," Ferguson captioned the shot of the Love Island USA host, 31, and Winter, 24.

Sarah Hyland of her and Modern Family costar/'sister' Ariel Winter
Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram

Ferguson, 46, also officiated the ceremony. "I had the best seat in the house for this stunner of a wedding," the Take Me Out actor wrote on Instagram, posting two pictures from the couple's VOGUE photoshoot.

"What an honor to marry my two dear friends @sarahhyland & @wellsadams. I couldn't be happier for you love bugs," he wrote. "I also do Bar Mitzvahs."

Ferguson and Winter were not the other Modern Family stars at the highly anticipated occasion. Sofía Vergara (who brought her son, Manolo Vergara), Julie Bowen and Nolan Gould were also in attendance.

In fact, the America's Got Talent judge, 50, shared a series of photos from the festivities on Instagram Sunday including a picture of her and Ferguson posing with his husband, Justin Mikita.

"Luv u @jessetyler @justinmikita ❤️🌞#wedding," wrote Vergara, 50, on the snapshot.

She also posed with Gould, 23, and Bowen, 52.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Sofia Vergara Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Sofia Vergara Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Sofia Vergara Instagram

Ferguson and Mikita also shared a sweet moment with Gould and Winter to his Instagram account.

"Family ❤️," the two-time Tony winning producer captioned the pic.

Hyland and Adams first flirted on Twitter in 2016 but didn't get together until the fall of 2017. They got engaged in July 2019, though the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their nuptials multiple times.

Ahead of this weekend's ceremony, Hyland told PEOPLE in July: "I'm really excited to be able to — on paper, officially — start our family."

