Modern Family Reunion! Jesse Tyler Ferguson Runs Into Onscreen 'Nephew' Nolan Gould in NYC
Once a Modern Family, always a Modern Family.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared on Instagram Friday that he'd had an unplanned catchup with his former onscreen nephew Nolan Gould this week in New York City.
"Ran into my tv nephew @nolangould on the streets of NYC after not seeing him for over two years!" Ferguson captioned a series of photos.
"Just like real family he didn't call to tell me he was in town 😏," he joked.
While Gould didn't immediately post the photos on his own Instagram, he did reveal he was in New York City. On his Instagram Story, he posted a pic of the Empire State Building at night with the caption, "Oh hey."
Gould, who played Luke Dunphy on Modern Family, memorialized the show in February as a tribute to the two-year anniversary since filming on the series ended.
"Alright, everyone's excited by a bunch of two's in today's date, BUT yesterday marked the two year anniversary of the day we wrapped after 11 years of filming," he captioned the photos.
The first showed the entire core cast of the show in a group hug in the Dunphy hallway.
"Wish that this much time away from it has given me some clarity and insightful things to say, but all I can really say is I miss these people and the wonderful thing we built," he continued. "And the passage of time is really f—ing crazy so enjoy the present cause it's all we got! Also, I've always loved these B&W photos because it seems like an in-memoriam segment, like we all immediately died after they yelled cut or something."
Modern Family ended in 2020 after 11 seasons. A spin-off series was long rumored, though Ferguson confirmed a Mitchell and Cameron-centric show won't happen.
He recently told Entertainment Tonight a script had been written for the show and is "very good."
"So, you know, who knows? If someone wants to produce it, maybe," he said.
However, he previously stated ABC axed the idea. "There were discussions," Ferguson told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. "We had been on for 11 years. I think they were ready to move in a different direction."