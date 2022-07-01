Modern Family Reunion! Jesse Tyler Ferguson Runs Into Onscreen 'Nephew' Nolan Gould in NYC

While Gould didn't immediately post the photos on his own Instagram, he did reveal he was in New York City. On his Instagram Story, he posted a pic of the Empire State Building at night with the caption, "Oh hey."

"Wish that this much time away from it has given me some clarity and insightful things to say, but all I can really say is I miss these people and the wonderful thing we built," he continued. "And the passage of time is really f—ing crazy so enjoy the present cause it's all we got! Also, I've always loved these B&W photos because it seems like an in-memoriam segment, like we all immediately died after they yelled cut or something."