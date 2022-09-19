Eric Stonestreet Says Sofía Vergara's 'Still Got It' During 'Modern Family' Costars' First Reunion in 2 Years

Sofía Vergara is still wowing her Modern Family costars — just ask Eric Stonestreet!

Stonestreet, 51, who played Cameron Tucker on the series from 2009 to 2020, wrote alongside a beautiful photo of the two on Instagram Sunday with the caption: "Haven't seen @sofiavergara in two years and after sitting next to her for two minutes….she's still got it!"

Also at the get-together were their former onscreen family members Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Sarah Hyland and Jesse Tyler Ferguson — the last of whom posting a sweet snap from the gathering on his Instagram page that Vergara also shared alongside several more cute pics.

Modern Family won a total of 22 Emmy Awards during its 11-season run, five of them for outstanding comedy series. It followed the lives of three diverse family set-ups in suburban Los Angeles and also starred Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Rico Rodriguez.

It's not the first cast get-together in two years, though — in August, several of the former costars had a "magical" reunion at Hyland's wedding to Wells Adams, which Ferguson officiated.

"I don't know if people know this, but Ty Burrell was meant to do it, and there was a family emergency," Ferguson shared later. "So, I got a phone call 12 days before the wedding, and that's why Ty wasn't there — he had stuff going on."

"I was honored to do it," Ferguson added, "Very happy to understudy Ty Burrell."

Hyland and Adams first flirted on Twitter in 2016 but didn't get together until the fall of 2017. They got engaged in July 2019, though the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their nuptials multiple times.

Ahead of her Hyland told PEOPLE in July: "I'm really excited to be able to — on paper, officially — start our family."