Modern Family Cast Heads to Paris for the Final Valentine's Day Episode: 'Chaos Happens!'

Modern Family is heading to the City of Love!

In PEOPLE’s exclusive behind-the-scenes clip, the stars of the beloved ABC sitcom hit the streets of Paris, where this week’s episode was filmed. Between takes, they share how they were able to enjoy the beautiful city both on and off-screen.

“Modern Family, our Valentine’s Day episodes, they get pretty crazy so, what better setting,” says Rico Rodriguez, who plays Manny Delgado, in the clip. “The whole family is here in Paris because Jay (Ed O’Neill) is getting an award at this big closet convention, or so he thinks.”

“Lifetime achievement, and there’s a little bit of a mixup,” O’Neill explains.

“Chaos happens in this episode — it’s going to be amazing,” add Rodriguez.

While enjoying their fill of roasted chicken, french fries, charcuterie boards, croissants, pastries, and all the wine one could wish for, the cast couldn’t help but feel sentimental about this particular trip abroad.

“It happens to be our last Valentine’s Day episode, and that’s sad,” says Julie Bowen, who plays Claire Dunphy.

“It’s great to be here with the cast and crew,” adds Sofia Vergara, a.k.a. Gloria Delgado-Pritchett. “It’s our final trip, so we’re all trying to make it special.”

Modern Family, which premiered in 2009, is currently in its 11th and final season. The series farewell episode will air on April 8.

“I will probably miss the people the most, from Modern,” star Sarah Hyland previously told PEOPLE. “Our crew is amazing and, of course, I love our cast, they are very special people.”

While members of the cast have been posting throwback and emotional photos in remembrance of the last 11 years, Stonestreet has been posting a streak of videos of him and his fellow cast and crew members with Trace Adkins’ “You’re Going To Miss This” playing in the background.

Reads the synopsis for Wednesday’s episode, “In one last family trip, they head to Paris so Jay can accept a lifetime achievement award for his work in the closet industry. However, his old nemesis, Earl Chambers, finds a way to haunt him. Meanwhile, Claire has a secret rendezvous in one of the most romantic cities in the world, and Cam’s lifelong dream of performing as Fizbo on the streets of Paris is about to become a reality.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.