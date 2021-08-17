Modern Family's Nolan Gould Shares Pole Dancing Class Video: 'Tragic Mike'

"Always wanted to try it," Nolan Gould said

Nolan Gould is showing off his dance moves.

The Modern Family alum, 22, attended his first pole dancing class and shared what he learned in a video posted to his Instagram on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Tragic Mike," he joked in the caption, referencing the popular male stripper movie, Magic Mike. "Might delete this immediately but had to share the results of my first pole dancing class. Always wanted to try it."

Gould went on to thank his friend, Alyssa Latson, for "an amazing class and my supportive friends for helping make it happen."

"I am uncoordinated and inflexible as hell," he quipped. "My body is basically made of LEGO bricks."

While Gould may not be as flexible of a dancer as he had hoped, the comments section of his post was flooded with praise for the actor.

"This is goldddd ♥️♥️♥️," raved Glee alum Kevin McHale, while It star Nicholas Hamilton commented, "never delete this."

"F---ing brilliant," wrote former Disney Channel actor Karan Brar.

Meanwhile, Justin Mikita, who is married to Gould's former Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson, jokingly remarked, "I'm so mad you didn't invite me to do this with you."

Entertainment Weekly & PEOPLE New York Upfronts Party Nolan Gould | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Gould has been focusing on his fitness since wrapping production on Modern Family, in which he played Luke Dunphy for 11 seasons.

In February, he told PEOPLE that he amped up his workouts after realizing that his downtime amid the pandemic led him to indulge in a few too many guilty pleasures.

"I've been working out an hour and a half everyday with my friend Michael who is a personal trainer. We have a really cool socially-distant setup that has allowed me to get fit while also being safe," Gould said. "It's been nice. Especially being unemployed in quarantine, having a reason to get up and stay motivated. It's been something that's been very healthy and positive for me in quarantine. It's really changed my outlook."

"I kind of split stuff up throughout the day. I do an hour of strength training every day, and then 30 minutes of cardio and core throughout the day," he continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Impersonates Other Characters on Modern Family

In addition to revamping his exercise routine, Gould also put himself on a "pretty crazy diet," which he said consists of lots of lean protein and vegetables — and no more "teenage boy/bachelor"-type meal plans where you skip meals and end up eating "four pizzas at once."

"I'm eating so much healthier, even though there's less of it," he shared. "What I get is actually really healthy food for you: lean protein, eating as many vegetables as you want and staying away from things like soda. Nourishing the mind, body, all that."

He added that the "biggest thing was cutting out alcohol, for me that's actually been very nice."