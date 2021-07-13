Celebrity Dating Game: Nolan Gould Picks Australian Contestant After She Says 'You Sound Attractive'

"I think you sound really attractive and I'm really looking forward to meeting you," Rose Rosenfeld told Nolan Gould before meeting him

Nolan Gould may have just met his perfect match on The Celebrity Dating Game!

The Modern Family alum, 22, had his pick of three eligible bachelorettes during Monday's episode of the new ABC series. Bachelorette No. 1 was California-based digital strategist Amber Blu, second was Australian public relations manager Rose Rosenfeld, and third was California tennis coach Medina Ali.

Before getting to know the three ladies, co-host Zooey Deschanel asked Nolan what he looks for in a significant other. "I usually look for somebody that is confident, charismatic, believes in themself and is passionate," he said.

When the contenders were asked how their friends would describe them using five adjectives, Rose said she wanted to "change" Nolan's past dating experience with "crazy" girls. "I am not crazy," she said, referencing Amber's answer. "I'm a little bit more grounded, down-to-earth, adventurous, witty and I love love."

Nolan was interested in Medina's idea of an adventurous first date — which would involve either hiking, surfing or going to an MMA gym — but he was further intrigued by Rose's answer regarding "the most spontaneous thing" she's ever done. "[I] packed up my two suitcases and moved across the world by myself to L.A.," she said. "I did it within a day's notice."

"What made you move all the way across the world on a day's notice?" Nolan asked, as Rose replied, "I really wanted a change and I had it in the back of my mind for a very long time. I felt like it was time to just bite the bullet and go."

Nolan then asked Rose what her "warning label" would be, leading her to respond: "Watch out! Your eyes may burn, because she's hotter than you can even imagine."

After noting how he "loves" confidence in a woman, Nolan joked: "Are you sure the warning label wouldn't be, 'Might leave on a day's notice for all the way across the world'?"

"That was a one-time experience," Rose said as Nolan responded, "If we do date, you are not allowed to own a suitcase, in case you just decide to up and leave on me."

Agreeing to his terms, Rose suggested that they "could go together" on a last-minute trip.

Though Nolan was "speechless" by Amber describing her trademark kissing technique as "The Knockout," he liked Rose's answer regarding who is in the right during a "petty argument" over where to dine. "You are always, always right," she joked before adding, "No, I think we would have to have a discussion, of course. I hate arguing. It's dinner, so it's not the end of the world. Like you said, it's something petty, so let's just agree to disagree and we'll go."

Nolan chimed in, "I would actually think we're on the same page there. We don't need to have a fight about dinner."

Asking the ladies about who they thought he was, Rose said that she didn't "really care" who he was as a celebrity. "I think you sound really attractive and I'm really looking forward to meeting you," she said. "Everything else is irrelevant to me right now."

Nolan, in the end, selected Rose as the game's winner. "You've got an accent, that's pretty cool," he said right before choosing Rose. "I love hearing about [your interest in] scuba diving and whale sharks."

The Celebrity Dating Game premiered on ABC in June. Stars who have appeared on the reality series include former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, raper Iggy Azalea and actor Taye Diggs.