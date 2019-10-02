Modern Family: Watch Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Character Duet 'Shallow' with His Smart Fridge

Even your smart fridge loved A Star Is Born.

On Wednesday’s episode of Modern Family, currently in its 11th and final season, Cam (Eric Stonestreet) surprises Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) with a smart fridge, affectionately named Bridgette. But as it turns out, Bridgette is more than just an efficiently-programmed appliance — and proves to be quite a menace in their relationship.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek, Mitch is in the kitchen preparing lunch for himself when Bridgette instructs him to add a slice of apple to the turkey sandwich he’s making — “Trust me, Mitchell,” she promises.

“Okay, well, if there’s one thing I’ve learned this year, it’s listen more to women,” Mitch replies, dutifully adding the fruit slice and taking a bite. “Oh my God, delicious.”

Image zoom Modern Family FOX

RELATED: Modern Family Cast Recreates Photo from Show’s Debut 10 Years Ago as They Prepare to Say Goodbye

He then starts humming “Shallow,” the hit soundtrack to the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper movie, under his breath. Unprompted, Bridgette starts playing the track — and eventually chimes in herself as Mitch shimmies up to the fridge while they belt out the words together. The scene takes Cam, who enters mid-chorus, by utter surprise.

“What are you doing?” he says. “Were you just singing a duet with the refrigerator?”

“Well, apparently Bridgette has a karaoke function,” Mitch explains. “So I was just standing here eating my turkey and apple sandwich when —”

“Apples on a sandwich?!” Cam demands.

“Yeah, Bridgette — she’s opening me up to new experiences,” Mitch says, giving the fridge an affectionate rub.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.