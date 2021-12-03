Modern Family Reunion! Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Audrey Anderson-Emmons Have 'Father-Daughter' Outing
Modern Family costars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons have reunited!
The 46-year-old actor, who portrayed Mitchell Pritchett on Modern Family, and Anderson-Emmons, who played Mitchell's daughter Lily Tucker-Pritchett, recently had an outing together after the ABC series ended its 11-season run last year.
"Father daughter date night #theygrowupsofast," Ferguson captioned the Instagram photo, for which the two smile for a selfie.
"So nice seeing you Jessie!!" Anderson-Emmons, 14, responded.
"I CAN NOT. @aubreyandersonemmons IS A FULL ON GROWN UP AND I CAN'T HANDLE IT!!" their Modern Family costar Sarah Hyland commented on Ferguson's post.
The season finale of the show aired on April 8, 2020, and also starred Ed O'Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez. The show premiered in 2009 and won five Emmys for outstanding comedy series.
"I will probably miss the people the most, from Modern," Hyland, 31, previously told PEOPLE of what she will miss the most about the show. "Our crew is amazing and, of course, I love our cast, they are very special people."
Ferguson, who welcomed his son Beckett Mercer with husband Justin Mikita in July 2020, was recently spotted on Season 4 of Netflix's Selling Sunset attending Christine Quinn's lavish baby shower in May.
"Jesse Tyler Ferguson made an appearance at Christine's baby shower. He's either doing poorly post-Modern Family or he was just hella bored post-pandemic and craved ANY social interaction," one fan wrote on Twitter Nov. 25.
Ferguson responded in a quote tweet: "I just did a quick search of my name on Twitter & I'm LOLing at the unanimous confusion about this. I'm doing great & staying busy post MF but thank you for checking in on me!"