Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Enjoy Another 'Father Daughter Date Night'

"Father daughter date night!" Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote, sharing a photo of himself and onscreen Modern Family daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons seeing Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is a Pritchett for life.

The five-time Emmy Award nominee, 46, joined his Modern Family onscreen daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons on Friday to take in a performance of Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.

"Father daughter date night! This time @jamiemusical @ctgla," Ferguson captioned a photo of the pair at the theater.

He starred in Modern Family as type-A lawyer Mitchell Pritchett for all 11 seasons of the ABC sitcom, which debuted in 2009. Anderson-Emmons, 14, portrayed his and husband Cameron Tucker's (Eric Stonestreet) adopted daughter Lily Tucker-Pritchett.

Ferguson previously took Anderson-Emmons to see A Christmas Carol last month at the same theater, sharing photos of their outing. "Father daughter date night #theygrowupsofast," he wrote at the time.

The Pritchetts have kept their offscreen bond tight since the series aired its final episode in April 2020. Stonestreet, 50, poked fun at his TV husband earlier this month, taking a throwback photo Ferguson shared of himself at a younger age and putting an old man filter on it.

"Miss you @jessetyler," Stonestreet wrote to his former costar, who commented on the post: "Fake news."

The couple has since considered growing their family, as Ferguson told PEOPLE that a second child is a possibility. "It's never too soon, I guess," he said in July 2020.