Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet Shares the Touching Story Behind Fizbo the Clown

Fizbo is about to take his final bow.

Ahead of Wednesday’s episode of Modern Family, Eric Stonestreet revealed the sweet backstory of his character Cam Tucker’s beloved clown persona on the ABC sitcom.

“From as far back as I can remember, all I ever wanted was to be a clown in the circus,” he wrote in a note posted on Twitter. “My dad named me Fizbo, my grandma made all my clown suits, and my parents allowed me to be the kid that raised pigs, played drums, took karate, [played] football, AND put makeup and wigs on from time to time.”

Stonestreet, 48, also shared a childhood photo of himself in his clown costume, and one of him dressed as a clown in Paris, where this week’s episode of Modern Family was filmed.

“All of that led me to the moment in 2009 when two writers, Brad Walsh and Paul Corrigan, wrote a draft of Modern Family called ‘Fizbo’ and you were introduced to Fizbo the a—kicking clown that will twist you like a balloon animal,” the actor continued in his note. “Tomorrow, you’ll see Fizbo one last time. Think Grandma Louise would be proud that her little clown made it all the way from Kansas City KS to the streets of Paris, France.”

Stonestreet, who won an Emmy in 2012 for his performance on the show, concluded the note with a touching farewell.

“When you met Fizbo 11 years ago, Cam said, ‘Hello old friend.’ Tomorrow, I get to say, goodbye old friend,” he wrote. “Thank you Modern Family for allowing me to fulfill my dream of being a clown in the biggest circus of them all. Hollywood.”

Modern Family, which premiered in 2009, is currently in its 11th and final season.

Wednesday’s episode will transport the cast to the City of Light for “one last family trip,” according to the synopsis.

“They head to Paris so Jay can accept a lifetime achievement award for his work in the closet industry. However, his old nemesis, Earl Chambers, finds a way to haunt him. Meanwhile, Claire has a secret rendezvous in one of the most romantic cities in the world, and Cam’s lifelong dream of performing as Fizbo on the streets of Paris is about to become a reality.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.