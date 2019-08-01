The family is all grown up!

On Wednesday, in honor of their last episode 1 table read of the season, the Modern Family cast came together to recreate a photo at the studio lot where they film the show.

In a side-by-side image that was snapped ten years apart, the beloved sitcom’s stars were captured posing with their respective on-screen families — and it’s certainly clear that time has passed, especially for the younger actors.

To the left of the original shot, Sofía Vergara, Ed O’Neill, and Rico Rodriguez beamed in a loving embrace while the newer snap features them in the same pose but with a much older Rodriguez, 21, and Vergara, 47, who now has noticeably lighter hair.

Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, and Ariel Winter all happily stood together in the center of the image, but while Gould, 20, was initially the shortest of the group, he is now almost the tallest. Hyland, 28, and Winter, 21, also have grown into stunning young women.

Meanwhile, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet added a new member to their family in the recent photo: Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who joined the sitcom in its third season.

The sweet photo was shared to several of the stars’ social media accounts, including Vergara and Ferguson.

“10 years later!!😍😍😍😍 Modern Family!!!❤️❤️❤️ #ourlastseason 🎬” the model-actress captioned the shot.

“The last first table read of Modern Family season 11 & the same photo taken 10 years ago today,” Ferguson wrote on Twitter while adding on his Instagram account, “I love this cast and crew so much. Happy season 11. ❤️”

“Spot the differences. The top photo was taken on the day of our first table read, 11 years ago. Today was the last of our first table reads. Excited to be spending one more season with the best TV family and crew,” Gould captioned his own post.

Ferguson also stuck with the theme of recreating older shots by sharing a snap that was taken seven years ago featuring him and his on-screen daughter, Anderson-Emmons, 12, and posing in the same way for a new photo.

“Photo shoot for the last season of @abcmodernfam,” he captioned the image on his Instagram Stories.

Anderson-Emmons wrote beneath her snaps on Instagram, “Seven years ago today. Almost nothing has changed 👨‍👧😍 @abcmodernfam@jessetyler #modernfamily#lilytuckerpritchett”

Aside from recreating photos, the Modern Family cast also documented their last first table read on Wednesday, which coincided with Rodriguez’s 21st birthday, by sharing several snaps on their Instagram Stories.

Modern Family, which premiered in 2009, quickly became a fan-favorite and was a five-time Emmy winner for outstanding comedy series.

In February, ABC announced at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California that the hit sitcom had been renewed for its 11th — and final — season.

“In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won’t want to miss,” said Karey Burke, President of ABC Entertainment.

According to Deadline, the last season could consist of 18 to 22 episodes.

In the time since its premiere, the cast has become incredibly close and has supported each other through their ups and downs, which makes their final season even more bittersweet.

Image zoom The Modern Family cast BOB D'AMICO/ABC

In Nov. 2017, Burrell, 51, revealed in the new issue of Haute Living Los Angeles that the costars share such a tight-knit bond off-screen that he knows will be hard to move on from.

“It’s going to be very sad,” he said of the show’s ending. “It will be a hard thing to say goodbye to the daily rhythm of seeing everyone’s faces, and just how fun and loving it’s been.”

Gould also echoed his onscreen dad’s thoughts in a recent interview with C’est Prune magazine.

“It’s been such a big part of my life for the last decade that it’s going to be very strange moving on,” he said. “I’ll be sad to leave it behind but I’m looking forward to the future.”

“We spend almost every day together for eight months straight while filming,” he added. “When the show goes on break some people go back home, some work on other projects, and some, like me, go traveling. But just like family I know they’re always there when I need them… I know we’ll definitely all be close for life.”

Season 11 of Modern Family premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.