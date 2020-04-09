Modern Family Cast Honors Show's End with Emotional Social Media Tributes: 'So Much Love'

We now live in a post-Modern world.

On Wednesday, ABC’s landmark comedy series Modern Family concluded after 11 seasons on the air — and the weight of the end of an era was not lost on its ensemble cast.

Many of the show’s stars honored the Emmy-winning series in emotional social media posts, remarking on the tight-knit bond shared on and off of the set, and thanking fans who spent more than a decade with the characters.

“Just like that, it’s over,” wrote Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitchell, on Instagram. “11 years of my life spent with these beautiful souls. you all have played such a huge part in the forming of my being. I will never forget. I’m definitely gonna miss this. To the fans, Thank you for standing with us through it all. We owe it all to you.”

Sofia Vergara, who portrayed Gloria, posted on Instagram that she “will love my american family forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Meanwhile, Claire actress Julie Bowen shared a glimpse at a video chat between select cast members, writing: “Thank you to my fake family. I love you.” Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played Lily, also shared a look at their “Post finale Zoom sesh,” writing that it “was good for our hearts 🧡.”

Eric Stonestreet, aka Cam, referenced the Brothers Osborne song “Pushing Up Daisies (Love Alive)” to convey his kinship with his castmates.

“To my TV family. In 11 years there has been so much we have all been through individually and uniquely together,” he wrote on Instagram, “@brothersosborne is right. We ain’t getting out of this love alive. ❤️ you all.”

Luke actor Nolan Gould shared a tribute to “11 years of laughs, tears, and love,” adding that he “can’t believe it’s over.”

“So much love for the best damn cast and crew in Hollywood who’ve made me who I am today. I wouldn’t be the same without you. What a journey it’s been,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has believed in me and helped get me here. Thank you to my family and friends.”

Gould, 21, continued: “I hope that our finale brought laughter and hope in these crazy times. I hope that you laughed, cried, and were able to escape for a bit. Remember that there’s nothing more important than the love we share for our fellow humans. You’ll always be part of our family. Thank you.”

In a lengthy Instagram caption, Rico Rodriguez, who played Manny, said that, from the time he began working on the show’s pilot at age 9, he “knew we were working on something special.” The star, 21, also highlighted the “family atmosphere on and off the camera” as the key ingredient to the long-running show.

“I could feel it. Coming to work every day with my cast and crew never actually felt like work, it felt more like hanging out with my extended family,” continued the actor. “11 years later and here we are airing our final episodes tonight. Words cannot even begin to describe the life changing experience I have had on this show. I have, quite literally, grown up right before everyone’s eyes.”

On Tuesday, Ariel Winter, who has starred as Alex, shared multiple on-set photos and videos captured throughout the years, writing that it’s “been an amazing journey.”

“We are all so grateful for the love we’ve received over the course of this 11 year journey,” wrote Winter, 22. “To know our fans love our family just as much as we do is the most amazing gift.”

Her on-screen big sister Sarah Hyland, who played Haley, reflected on her time starring on the show, making a Bachelor reference to capture the show’s conclusion.

“Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened. To put it in Bachelor terms, I’ve had an incredible journey with this show. Our cast and crew were always phenomenal and we very quickly grew to be a real life #modernfamily,” Hyland, 29, captioned a slideshow of snapshots. “I will miss these people tremendously but am so grateful I was lucky enough to work with them.”