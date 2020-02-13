Modern Family Cast Emotionally Documents Final Table Read: 'They Left Tissues for All of Us'

The family is getting ready to say goodbye.

On Wednesday, the cast of Modern Family gathered for their final table read ahead of the series finale in April. Cast members including Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and more posted photos and clips from the emotional table read to Instagram as they reflected on the last eleven seasons.

“Our last table read😪,” Vergara, 47, wrote underneath a series of photos from the day. “Sad because it’s ending but so grateful and happy to have been able to be part of this family. It has [been] More than I ever dreamed of or deserved❤️ Gracias my Modern Family🍾🍾🍾.”

“Final table read of an 11 year show,” star Eric Stonestreet captioned a video of the table read. “Episode 250.”

Meanwhile, Hyland, Gould, and Ferguson all shared photos of their scripts and name tags. Ferguson, 44, revealed in his snap that “they left tissues for all of us” on the table.

Image zoom Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Image zoom Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram

RELATED: ABC’s Promotional Photo for Modern Family‘s Final Episodes Will Tug at Your Heart Strings

On Wednesday, the show aired its final Valentine’s Day episode, which was shot on the streets of Paris.

“Modern Family, our Valentine’s Day episodes, they get pretty crazy so, what better setting,” Rico Rodriguez said in a behind-the-scenes clip shared exclusively by PEOPLE on Wednesday. “The whole family is here in Paris because Jay (Ed O’Neill) is getting an award at this big closet convention, or so he thinks.”

“Lifetime achievement, and there’s a little bit of a mixup,” O’Neill explained.

Image zoom Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Image zoom Nolan Gould/Instagram

RELATED: Modern Family Cast Heads to Paris for the Final Valentine’s Day Episode: ‘Chaos Happens!’

Modern Family premiered in 2009 and has won five Emmys for outstanding comedy series. In February 2019, ABC announced that the 11th season of the hit sitcom is the series’ last, with the finale airing on April 8.

“I will probably miss the people the most, from Modern,” Hyland, 29, previously told PEOPLE of what she will miss the most about the show. “Our crew is amazing and, of course, I love our cast, they are very special people.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.