Introducing a royal Modern Family!

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Wednesday’s episode, Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) channel their inner Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in celebration of Halloween.

Mitchell, wearing a full military outfit (resembling Prince Harry’s), walks into the Dunphy household and immediately makes his way to a visibly upset and crying Claire (Julie Bowen). But in classic Modern Family fashion, he breaks the ice while struggling to hug his sister, who’s sporting an impressive spider costume — with legs and all.

Along with a long brunette wig, Cam (dressed as the Duchess of Sussex) wears a pink, off-the-shoulder dress, resembling the one Markle wore during the Trooping the Colour celebrations to mark the Queen’s birthday earlier this year.

After Cam attempts to hug Claire, Phil (Ty Burrell) asks with a huge sigh of relief, “Who needs a drink?”

BACKGRID

In September, co-creator Christopher Lloyd told Entertainment Weekly that a “significant character on the series” will die in the show’s tenth (and likely final) season.

“We’re handling some bigger life events in this season,” he explained. “We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

While Lloyd didn’t offer any more hints as to the identity of the character, he shared that their death “will be a moving event … that has repercussions across several episodes.”

Amanda Edwards/Getty

“It’s definitely a person, not the dog,” Ferguson, 43, recently told E! News about Jay (Ed O’Neill) and Gloria’s (Sofia Vergara) dog Stella.

Lloyd also said that while he hopes the long-running series will get picked up for another year, season 10 would serve as a fitting send-off.

“From our standpoint creatively we’ve gotten excited writing this season and changing the lives of the characters — some in a significant way — and it’s made us think, ‘Wow, there’s a lot to explore in the lives of these characters,’ ” he said, adding that “they’re in many ways such different characters than they were five or 10 years ago when we started.”

“So our standpoint was, ‘Well, if we can do another season, we may as well,’ ” he said, adding that “if it winds up that we tried and just couldn’t make it work, we will have a great final season for sure.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.