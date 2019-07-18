Model Nick Bateman Weds Longtime Love Maria Corrigan in Romantic Malibu Celebration

After more than a decade together, Nick Bateman and Maria Corrigan are officially husband and wife!

The model and actor, 32, wed his influencer love at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu on Wednesday in front of their closest family and friends, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“After 11 years to the day of being together, we are finally married!” Bateman said after tying the knot. “Two Canadians who moved to L.A. four years ago … it’s a dream come true. We did the dream wedding.”

The newlyweds, who welcomed a son, Chase, last September, chose to wed on their eleventh anniversary this year.

“We were lucky enough to have our baby Chase in the wedding as well,” says Corrigan. “It was just so magical, and a very quaint wedding with just close family and friends. It was a beautiful day.”

Adds Bateman about their 10-month-old son: “When Chase went down the aisle, he didn’t cry. It was awesome! We’re happy.”

For the couple’s big day (planned by Charley King of Bluebell Events, photographed by Jenny Quicksall and captured by Aziz Studios), Corrigan, 33, looked gorgeous in a form-fitting gown by Trish Peng that featured a floor-sweeping, detachable train.

After exchanging vows, Bateman and Corrigan headed to their reception, which featured breathtaking decor that included chandeliers, lush greenery, and white and blush florals by Butterfly Floral.

Bateman — who has modeled in campaigns for Bulgari, Diesel, Calvin Klein and more — proposed last summer on the couple’s tenth anniversary.