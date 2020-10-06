Model and Skateboarder Evan Mock Joins Gossip Girl Reboot

A new face has signed onto the Gossip Girl reboot.

Model and skateboarder Evan Mock has joined the highly anticipated HBO Max reboot of the beloved teen soap as a series regular, according to Deadline.

While his role on the show is still unknown, this will mark Mock's first acting credit.

Mock, a longtime skateboarder and Hawaii native, is also among the fashion industry's most sought-after models, having starred in campaigns for Calvin Klein, Lanvin, Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo x Timberland, Superdry and more. He is also a credited photographer, shooting Travis Scott on tour and Justin Bieber's latest Drew House campaign.

Mock joins a growing cast, which includes Emily Alyn Lind in a lead role, Scream Queens star Tavi Gevinson, Legacies star Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat and Zion Moreno. Kristen Bell is also set to reprise her role as the drama's narrator.

The reboot, also based on the Cecily von Ziegesar book series, will feature the brand-new cast of teens enjoying their privileged lives on New York City’s Upper East Side. Original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are tied to the project.

The reboot was originally set to premiere this fall but was pushed back until 2021 do to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andrew Eccles/Cw Network/Kobal/Shutterstock; Inset: The CW

"They hadn’t even started production yet; they were in pre-production and ready to roll," HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly told Vulture in May. The COVID-19 pandemic has left Hollywood at a stand still, putting a question mark over several projects that had previously been scheduled to air later this year, on HBO Max and elsewhere.

"Things that would have been really meaningful and high profile have gotten pushed back," Reilly added to Vulture, adding that it is "really disappointing" that the show will not be ready in time.