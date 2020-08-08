Mob Wives Star Drita D’Avanzo’s Husband Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison on Weapons Charge

Drita D’Avanzo's husband Lee has been sentenced to more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to a felon in possession of a gun charge, according to multiple reports

Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo's husband Lee has been sentenced to more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to a felon in possession of a gun charge, according to multiple reports.

On Friday, the convicted felon, 51, received his sentence in a Brooklyn court eight months after being arrested on possession of illegal drugs and weapons charges, according to Page Six.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the outlet, Drita wrote a letter to the judge describing Lee as an “amazing father” to their two daughters — Aleeya and Gizelle.

“He has a family that is fully supporting him and hoping he comes home soon,” she wrote.

In December, the couple were arrested in Staten Island after police allegedly found illegal drugs and weapons in their home, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

When police searched the couple’s home, they allegedly found two loaded guns, approximately 120 pills of hydrocodone, 22 Xanax pills and marijuana.

Image zoom Drita D'Avanzo Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Both Drita and Lee had been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

The charges against Drita were previously dropped by the Richmond County District Attorney.

According to ABC 7, the arrests came after the NYPD received tips from the community.

In 2008, Lee was sentenced to three to five years in state prison for his role in Operation Turkeyshoot, a four-man bank heist. Lee and the other suspects attempted to break into a bank vault by drilling through the walls of a neighboring building. He was released in 2011.

In 2003, he was sentenced to 62 months in federal prison after being convicted of racketeering and narcotics distribution, PEOPLE confirms.