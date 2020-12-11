Princess Power! Moana and Tiana Animated Series Are Coming to Disney+

While Tiana will premiere in 2022 (as will Baymax! and Zootopia+), Moana the series will hit Disney+ in 2023

Moana (L) and Tiana, from Moana (2016) and The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Rejoice, fans of The Princess and the Frog and Moana — there's more story to be told!

The two Disney princess-led films have inspired animated series that are set to premiere on Disney+ in 2022 and 2023, respectively, Disney announced on Thursday.

First up is Tiana, which will focus on the titular waitress-turned-princess/restaurant-owner protagonist from the 2009 film The Princess and the Frog, set in 1920s New Orleans.

Moana is based on the 2016 animated feature that sees a teenage island princess learn the truth of her adventure-seeking ancestry, and leverage her newfound knowledge to restore the heart of a goddess and save her people.

"Both Moana and Tiana will feature original music as the two lead characters continue to explore their respective worlds of the South Pacific and New Orleans," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Image zoom Moana (2016) | Credit: Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Image zoom The Princess and the Frog (2009) | Credit: Everett

Anika Noni Rose, who voiced Tiana — the first Black Disney Princess — in The Princess and the Frog and Ralph Breaks the Internet, wrote on social media of the announcement, "Are y'all as excited as I am?!?!"

Other series premiering alongside Tiana in 2022 are Baymax! (named after the lovable, fluffy robot from 2014's Big Hero 6) and Zootopia+, spun off from the 2016 hit film about a bustling fictional city and its anthropomorphic inhabitants — especially aspiring police officer Judy Hopps, a bunny with big dreams and an even bigger heart.

The 2022 offerings will mark the "first-ever original animated series" on Disney+, Walt Disney Animation Studios noted on Thursday as the company announced a slew of other new projects and gave updates on many more.

Both princess films have also recently inspired big changes at Walt Disney World in Florida. In September, Disney announced that the property's Polynesian Village Resort would undergo a Moana-inspired refresh. While elements of the décor will be inspired by the film, the hotel will maintain the integrity of its original 1971 design and won't be elaborately re-themed as a Moana resort.

A Disney spokesperson told The Points Guy that "changes to the rooms will include a move to a Pacific Ocean-inspired color palette as well as details, patterns and textures from Disney's Moana."

And after Disney announced in June that the Splash Mountain ride at its U.S. theme parks would be reimagined with a Princess and the Frog theme, Rose said later that summer that she had been getting messages online from fans every day.