"Everything is possible if you put your mind to it. I'm a living testimony as a Black Latina trans woman who people never thought would make it — and I did!" she tells PEOPLE

Mj Rodriguez Says It's 'Bittersweet' to Say Goodbye to Pose but 'This Will Leave a Lasting Legacy'

Mj Rodriguez is ready to say goodbye to her beloved character Blanca.

On Sunday, the third and final season of Pose premiered on FX — and Rodriguez is well aware that there will never be another show like this.

"It's bittersweet. I couldn't have imagined something like this in a million years and it happened. It's very, very emotional," the 30-year-old tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I'm kind of at a loss of words as to what has been happening after finding out Pose is ending. It's just been nothing but an avalanche of amazing, amazing opportunities."

For Rodriguez, this last season — which she says delves into social issues "happening in the world today" — is the perfect coda to an Emmy-winning show that has been monumental in providing representation for LGBTQ people of color, and trans people especially.

"This will leave a lasting legacy on the generation that's behind me. It will never disappear, it will go down in history," she says. "I don't think we'll have the opportunity to do it again. I don't think anyone will do it like us again. I'm saying that in all confidence."

The recording process gave the actress an opportunity to "challenge myself to love the unknown" as the cast worked through filming during the pandemic. ("It was really trying to recalibrate our minds to go back into the character," she says.)

As for what's next for her? "A little vacay moment, honey!" she says with a laugh. "Soak up some sun and be in some crystal clear waters." Well, that is if she can squeeze in the time, because "the girl is working!"

"Somebody is going to have to drag me on a plane because I'm a workaholic, perfectionist," she says. "I'm just going to be working honey, that's where I live at. They're like, 'No you need a vacation.' And right now I'm starting to feel it, it's starting to trickle in."

After three seasons, Rodriguez is grateful for everything Blanca Evangelista has provided for her, especially "the gift of being able to convey love through myself as a character."

"We got to love," she says. "Everything is possible if you put your mind to it. I'm a living testimony as a Black Latina trans woman who people never thought would make it — and I did! Don't second guess yourself. Keep fighting."