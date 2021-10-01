Michaela Jaé Rodriguez on Celebrating 'All the Pieces of Me' During Hispanic Heritage Month

"I definitely do think it's changing the narrative," Rodriguez tells PEOPLE of celebrating intersectionality during Hispanic Heritage Month

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has become a beacon of representation for the Black, Latinx and transgender communities in recent years.

The Emmy Award nominee, 30, tells PEOPLE she celebrates "all the pieces of me" during Hispanic Heritage Month, following her conversation with actress, model and activist Jillian Mercado for Adobe's Create Change series.

"I'm speaking to a multitude of people, and the reason why I say that is because I'm at the intersectionality of African American, Black and Latina. So I definitely do think it's changing the narrative. I do think it's opening the scope a little bit more, even in the Hispanic and Latina community, because so many people only focus on just those sides of being Latina, Hispanic, and not understanding that there is a deep heritage and a deep-rootedness," Rodriguez says. "So I like speaking on all the pieces of me."

She says it was a "blessing" to get to speak with Mercado, 34, with whom she goes back several years after meeting during a protest. Mercado, a fellow Latinx member of the LGBTQ community, was diagnosed with spastic muscular dystrophy as a child and has been using a wheelchair ever since.

"Not only is she someone who is Latina, but she's also someone who speaks for the disabled community, and not a lot of light is shined on disabled individuals around the world," Rodriguez says.

Mercado has modeled for Diesel, Nordstrom and CR Fashion Book and in 2019 made her onscreen debut as Maribel Sanchez in the Showtime reboot The L Word: Generation Q.

"She's making it happen," Rodriguez raves. "And she's breaking that down for people who just don't understand. She's helping them understand by just simply doing the work. And I think that's a huge thing."

Rodriguez ultimately lost the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series (to The Crown's Olivia Colman), but she was able to bask in the moment with her red carpet date, her mother. "I really cherish that woman a lot," she says.