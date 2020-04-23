Image zoom The Fred Rogers Company

“I didn’t know what I was so hungry for, until I heard Fred Rogers say, ‘I love you,’ ” remembers Francois Clemmons, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

“When I was growing up, men were rough and macho — you had to be a ‘man.’ I didn’t fit any of that,” he says.

Clemmons — better known as Officer Clemmons, the opera singing cop on Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood for 25 years — had escaped a tortuous childhood by the time he met Rogers in 1968. Clemmons was 23 years old and a graduate student in music at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Rogers was 43 and filmed his PBS show across town.

“Something went click!” Clemmons recalls of the first time he understood Rogers’ message of love and acceptance, which he learned right on the set of the show. “Quite literally, the lights came on, the music started playing. I never saw him the same way again. A divine spark was released.”

For the next two decades, the pair (along with a cast of puppets in the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, including Lady Elaine Fairchilde and Daniel Tiger) would expand the minds and ideals of children and adults across the country. And the relationship between the two men — one black, the other white; one gay and single, one straight, married, and a father to two children; one introvert, one extrovert — would become somewhat of “a marriage.”

Image zoom Francois Clemmons Vincent Jones

Clemmons was a core cast member of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood until 1993. On his last show with Rogers (during which the pair recreated their iconic, color-barrier-breaking sharing of a kiddie pool), Clemmons would sing on-air to his costar and soulmate one last time. The song: “There Are Many Ways to Say I Love You.”

Says Clemmons, “Fred never stopped listening and I never shut up. He was the spiritual love of my life.”

Rogers died in 2003 but remains part of Clemmons’ life. “He is with me more than ever. Fred doesn’t speak, but he lets me know. It’s quite sacred.”