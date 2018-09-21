Google Honors Mister Rogers with Heartwarming Animated Doodle

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood, indeed.

In honor of the 51st anniversary of the filming of the first episode of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Google Doodle created a sweet stop-motion video to celebrate Fred Rogers and the milestone year.

The animated short features Rogers’ vocals in “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” — the theme song for the iconic show.

As the song plays, an animated Rogers walks through a neighboorhood while greeting his friends. The clip also includes a few cameos from Neighborhood of Make-Believe favorites like King Friday XIII.

The video ends with a message of self-acceptance from Rogers.

“You help to make each day a special day by just your being yourself,” Rogers says. “There’s nobody else in the whole world who’s exactly like you, and people can like you exactly as you are.”

The first episode of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood was filmed on Sept. 21, 196, though it didn’t actually air until Feb. 19, 1968.

“I’m so thrilled that Google is celebrating Fred and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood with this charming tribute,” Rogers’ wife Joanne said in a statement to Forbes. “This stroll through the Neighborhood is delightful, and Fred’s gentle kindness is beautifully captured in the Doodle.”

He was recently the subject of a documentary called Won’t You Be My Neighbor?. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Tom Hanks has also signed on to star as the children’s television pioneer in the upcoming biopic You Are My Friend.