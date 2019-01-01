FBI Star Missy Peregrym Marries Actor Tom Oakley in Intimate Wedding

Maura Hohman
January 01, 2019

Congratulations are in order for Missy Peregrym and Tom Oakley!

The Canadian actress, 36, and Australian actor tied the knot on Sunday, Dec. 30, in Los Angeles, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

“It was an intimate and fun evening shared with family and close friends,” the source says, adding that “of course” Peregrym’s Goldendoodle, Charly, partook in the festivities.

“Typical of Missy and Tom, there was an enormous amount of love and a lot of laughter,” the source adds.

Tom Oakley and Missy Peregrym
For their big day, Peregrym donned a strapless Vivienne Westwood gown while Oakley sported a black tuxedo.

The actress — who stars as Maggie Bell on Dick Wolf’s new CBS drama FBI  — confirmed that she and Oakley had tied the knot with a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, when she shared two photos from their magical celebration.

In the first shot, the newlyweds struck silly poses, which showcased their matching white sneakers. And in a second photo, the couple lovingly gazed into each other’s eyes as the Stick It alum held her large bouquet of flowers.

“Happy New Year! Love Tom, Missy & Charly,” she captioned the New Year’s Day post.

