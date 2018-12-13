Miss USA Accused of Mocking Asian Miss Universe Contestants for Not Speaking English

Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers has been accused of mocking two of her fellow Miss Universe contestants.

Summers, 24, was captured on video discussing Miss Cambodia Rern Sinat and Miss Vietnam H’Hen Nie. In the footage, which was reportedly part of an Instagram Live video shared on Miss Colombia Valeria Morales’ account, Summers appears to mock Miss Vietnam’s English-speaking skills.

“She’s so cute and she pretends to know so much English and then you ask her a question after having a whole conversation with her and she goes — ” Summers says, nodding and smiling in a way that seemed to mimic H’Hen before laughing. “She’s adorable.”

When Morales asks her, “How?” Summers proceeds to repeat her imitation of H’Hen’s smile.

Summers, Morales and Miss Australia Francesca Hung also spoke about Miss Cambodia Rern Sinat in the video.

“Miss Cambodia is here and doesn’t speak any English,” Summers said, “and not a single person here speaks her language. Can you imagine? Francesca said that it would be very isolating and I think yes, and just confusing all the time.”

The Miss Universe 2018 pageant is being held in Thailand.

Miss USA’s comments prompted widespread backlash online.

On Twitter, one user wrote, “@MissUniverse i wonder if you will still allow Miss USA, Columbia [sic], and Australia to continue in the competition after their racist/ bigoted remarks toward fellow contestant Miss Cambodia. I can’t believe these ladies will be representing their countries.”

The Miss Universe Organization did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

2018 has previously been praised as a landmark year for the Miss Universe pageant. Miss Spain Angela Ponce is making history as the pageant’s first openly transgender contestant.

Ponce, 27, told the Associated Press in June that she wanted to use the platform to draw attention to legal discrimination for trans individuals and the trans suicide epidemic.

“If my going through all this contributes to the world moving a little step forward, then that’s a personal crown that will always accompany me,” Ponce said.

In addition, Reuters reports that Rosa Montezuma will be Panama’s first indigenous Miss Universe contestant.

“When I entered the competition, there was a lot of criticism; people attacked me on Instagram and in the media, and said I should not be allowed to compete,” Montezuma told Reuters.

The Miss Universe pageant will air live Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. ET on FOX.