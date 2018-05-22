And Miss USA 2018 is … Miss Nebraska!

Sarah Rose Summers was crowned at the annual pageant Monday night, beating out 50 other beauty queens. The 23-year-old succeeded Miss USA 2017, Miss District Of Columbia Kára McCullough, who focused her reign on STEM and diversity initiatives.

Miss North Carolina and Miss Nevada rounded out the top 3.

This year’s competition aired on Fox and was hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey (Miss Teen USA 1998), with Carson Kressley and Lu Sierra providing analysis.

Instead of celebrities, a selection committee of five female leaders served as judges, and viewers also got to cast their votes online. Plus, the top five contestants asked one another the question in the final portion of the night.