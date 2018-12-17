Miss Philippines Catriona Gray Crowned Miss Universe 2018

Catriona Gray of Philippines
Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty
placeholder
Michele Corriston
December 16, 2018 10:27 PM

And the crown goes to … Miss Philippines!

Catriona Gray won the 2018 Miss Universe pageant on Sunday night, beating 93 other women representing their countries.

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray
FOX/Getty

Gray, 24, was an early favorite this year and is the fourth Filipino Miss Universe, according to CNN Philippines. Born in Australia, she entered her first pageant at 5 years old and moved to the United States for university, where she studied music at the Berklee College of Music, Newsweek reports.

The lead-up to the beauty contest was marred by controversy when Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers was accused of mocking the English-speaking skills of Miss Cambodia Rern Sinat and Miss Vietnam H’Hen Nie in an Instagram video earlier this week.

Summers, 24, later apologized, saying, “My life, friendships, and career revolve around me being a compassionate and empathetic woman. I would never intend to hurt another.”

Sarah Rose Summers
Dave Kotinsky/Getty

She made the semifinals Sunday night but was cut before the Top 10.

Still, this year’s pageant had been praised for its inclusivity and diverse competition.  Miss Spain Angela Ponce made history as the pageant’s first openly transgender contestant, and Rosa Montezuma became Panama’s first indigenous Miss Universe contestant.

Angela Ponce
Paul White/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Miss Universe pageant aired live from Bangkok, Thailand, on Fox.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.