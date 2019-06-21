Mischa Barton Reveals Who She Keeps Up with the Most from The O.C. — Sandy Cohen!

Even though she’s moving from Orange County to The Hills, Mischa Barton still keeps in touch with some of her former O.C. costars.

The 33-year-old actress, who played Marissa Cooper on the iconic FOX show, spoke to ET at the series premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings on Wednesday and revealed which of her former cast members she still keeps in touch with.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of them,” Barton told the outlet. “I talk to Peter Gallagher quite a lot and, you know, I talk to some of the moms, but yeah, not really.”

“Everybody’s off doing their own shows and their own things,” the actress explained, “and this has moved so fast, and we’ve been so busy, that I don’t think that’s to do with anything other than the fact that we’re all crazy busy.”

Gallagher, now 63, played the beloved Sandy Cohen, Seth’s father, on the series.

Barton will now to shift to the reality TV world as one of the stars in the upcoming reboot of The Hills. The original MTV show, which aired from 2006-2010, was the spinoff of the O.C.– inspired reality series, Laguna Beach.

“It was a little nerve-racking,” the actress previously told PEOPLE about joining the Hills cast. “I didn’t know their history. And I think a lot of them thought I was going to be a total bitch!”

Barton will join Hills alums Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Whitney Port, Frankie Delgado, Brody Jenner and Jason Wahler, while original breakout stars, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, will not be returning.

Though it’s been nearly a decade since the show ended, the reboot is sure to be just as drama-filled.

“We’re all older for sure now,” Jenner, 35, told PEOPLE. “So, it definitely has a different feel. But there was a lot of drama for sure. Right out of the gate, people were coming for each other’s throats!”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres June 24 on MTV.