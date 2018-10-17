Mischa Barton Spotted Filming The Hills Reboot with Heidi and Spencer Pratt

The Hills reboot is in full swing.

Hot on the heels of the news that the MTV show had cast Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson‘s son Brandon Lee, Mischa Barton was photographed filming scenes for the revival with original stars Heidi and Spencer Pratt.

The trio was seen leaving Bottlefish in Brentwood, California, after grabbing dinner together Tuesday.

The Hills: New Beginnings was announced in August, when a handful of cast members reunited on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards. The revival, set to premiere in 2019, will reunite original cast members, alongside their children, friends and some new faces, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE revealed that Barton had been cast as one of the new stars. Though she never appeared on the original series, which aired for six seasons from 2006-2010, Barton, 32, has a special connection to the show. At 17, she was catapulted to fame for her starring role as Marissa Cooper on Fox’s The O.C., which premiered in 2003 and became a cult phenomenon almost overnight. The O.C. inspired MTV’s Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which eventually spun off into The Hills.

In addition to the Pratts, Barton and Lee, confirmed stars include Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby and Frankie Delgado.

The Hills: New Beginnings is slated to premiere on MTV in 2019.