Mischa Barton Calls The Hills Reboot a 'Perfect Opportunity': 'Welcome to The Hills, Bitch'

Mischa Barton couldn’t pass up the opportunity to relive her days on The O.C. — but this time in real life!

Barton confirmed the news that she has joined the cast of The Hills reboot onWednesday.

“The secret’s out… I’m joining the cast of The Hills,” she captioned an instagram. “When MTV approached me with the chance to be a part of the reality show that was inspired by The OC, it felt like the perfect opportunity for an irresistibly inviting new chapter.”

Along with the message, the actress posted a video of herself listening to The Hills‘ original theme song “Unwritten.”

“Welcome to The Hills, bitch,” she said while taking off a pair of sunglasses.

Though she never appeared on the original series, which aired for six seasons from 2006-2010, Barton, 32, has a special connection to the MTV show. At 17, she was catapulted to fame for her starring role as Marissa Cooper on Fox’s The O.C., which premiered in 2003 and became a cult phenomenon almost overnight. The O.C. inspired MTV’s Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which eventually spun off into The Hills.

The Hills: New Beginnings was announced in August, when a handful of cast members reunited on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards. The revival, set to premiere in 2019, will reunite original cast members, alongside their children, friends and some new faces, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles.

Confirmed stars include Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby and Frankie Delgado.