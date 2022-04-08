The former Drake & Josh costars reunited on season 2 of the iCarly reboot

Miranda Cosgrove Says She Wants Josh Peck to Guest Star on iCarly Again: 'He's Just the Best'

Miranda Cosgrove wants to continue working with Josh Peck after he made a guest appearance on iCarly.

During a recent interview with Insider, Cosgrove opened up about reuniting with her former Drake & Josh costar on the iCarly reboot, saying the two had so much fun together that she hopes Peck returns for another season.

"I hope if we get another season that he comes back and we get to work together again," Cosgrove, 28, said.

In iCarly's second season, Peck, 35, starred as Paul, a manager hired to help Carly with her famous web series.

"He's just the best," she said. "He brought so much to this season, playing my character's manager. I can't thank him enough for doing it."

josh peck, miranda cosgrove

Cosgrove and Peck previously played step-siblings on Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007. The two former Nickelodeon stars have remained close in the years since the show went off the air.

"The first acting job I ever got was Drake & Josh and getting to work with him, it was like a dream come true when I was little because I watched The Amanda Show and I thought he was hilarious," Cosgrove recalled of first meeting Peck.

And Peck previously told PEOPLE that working with Cosgrove again felt like a "full circle" moment for him.

"Miranda is a good friend of mine, and when they announced the new iCarly, we chatted about finding something fun for me to play," Peck said. "Being on the iCarly set after all these years feels very full circle and I love getting to work with Miranda, Nathan [Kress] and Jerry [Trainor] again. I'm excited to be able to be a part of what they're creating."