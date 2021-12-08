Miranda Cosgrove Teases Possible Josh Peck Reunion on iCarly Reboot: There's a 'Good Chance'

"I think there's a really good chance that he's gonna be in the second season," she said

Miranda Cosgrove teased a possible reunion with her former Drake and Josh costar Josh Peck on the upcoming season 2 of Paramount+'s iCarly revival series.

"I think there's a really good chance that he's gonna be in the second season that we're filming right now," she told E! News.

Cosgrove, 28, said conversations about Peck's guest appearance are already happening.

"I don't know exactly what the character is gonna be, but you know, Josh and I are friends, and he was nice enough to say he'd do an episode."

The former Nickelodeon starred as step-siblings on Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007. The two have remained close in the years since the show went off the air.

While details of Peck's involvement are still unknown, Cosgrove gave fans insight into what they can expect in season 2 of the revival. The actress said that since the show's plot follows her character Carly Shay's transition into adulthood, her web show also needs to grow up.

"I feel like in the second season she's kind of really figuring out what she wants her web show to be," Cosgrove told E! News of Carly. "She doesn't want it to be exactly like it was before. So that's just been fun finding what kind of crazy sketches and things you would do as an adult, versus what we did when we were little."

Cosgrove has an idea of what comes next, too. "I'd love to see the show go on at least for three or four seasons," she said. "I feel like we're really getting into the groove this season — because the first season was about introducing the new characters on the show and establishing where the old characters are now that it's been 10 years."

iCarly originally ran on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012. Along with Cosgrove, the revival stars original castmembers Jerry Trainor and Nathan KressNew stars Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett also joined the cast.