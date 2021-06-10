Miranda Cosgrove opens up about having to kiss costar Nathan Kress and fellow Nickelodeon alum James Maslow on the original series

Years after experiencing her first kisses while working on iCarly, Miranda Cosgrove still looks back on the once "awkward" moments and laughs.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the Paramount+ iCarly reunion special, Cosgrove opens up about some of the kissing scenes she filmed - with actor James Maslow and costar Nathan Kress - on the original series.

"I have two funny memories [from that time]," the 28-year-old begins. "My first kiss I ever had in my whole life was with James Maslow in the episode where he was in a hospital bed, and I had to kiss him while he was unconscious."

She continues, "My second kiss I ever had in my entire life was with [my costar] Nathan on the show. Nathan had, like, a girlfriend or a girl he liked there on set that day watching us kiss."

Because of Kress' off-screen love interest's presence on set that day, Cosgrove says, "it was so awkward!"

Cosgrove starred as Carly Shay on Nickelodeon's iCarly over six seasons, which aired from 2007 to 2012. The popular children's program followed teenager Carly Shay as she navigated the ups and downs of internet stardom while working alongside her friends to make her namesake internet show a success.

Along with Cosgrove, iCarly also starred 28-year-old Kress (Freddie Benson), Jennette McCurdy (Sam Puckett), Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay) and Noah Munck (Gibby).

It was announced in December that an iCarly revival series was in the works at ViacomCBS' Paramount+ streaming service, with Cosgrove, Kress and Trainor, 44, all returning.

McCurdy, who confirmed earlier this year that she had quit acting, will not appear in the revival. Joining the new show are newcomers Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett. Mosley, 29, will serve as Carly's new best friend, Harper, amid McCurdy's absence.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly recently, Cosgrove revealed how the new show plans to tackle the whereabouts of McCurdy's character.

"We touch a lot on the whole relationship with Sam and where Sam's at in the pilot episode," Cosgrove said. "And then we mention her a little bit throughout the season, so we'll definitely explain that on the show."