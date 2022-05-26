Miranda Cosgrove Reacts to Her Viral F-Bomb TikTok: 'Hope I Didn't Mess Up Anyone's Childhood'

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Miranda Cosgrove attends the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Miranda Cosgrove attends the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Miranda Cosgrove never intended to go viral.

Nearly two years ago, the iCarly star made a comment about the "F-word" being her favorite expletive while on friend Whitney Cummings' Good For You podcast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cosgrove, in fact, feels her roots as a child star led to the clip's popularity. "I mean, I hope I didn't mess up anyone's childhood," she jokingly tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"I think that's definitely what it is, but it was so random because I did that interview with my friend Whitney over a year ago," she continues. "It's just so funny how the internet works. Like, you never know what's going to catch on or what's going to happen."

iCARLY -- "iHit Something" - Ep#209- Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay in iCARLY streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Monty Brinton/NickelodeonParamount+© VIACOM INTERNATIONAL INC. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Credit: Monty Brinton/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

But Cosgrove is no longer the child star many once knew. She just celebrated her 29th birthday earlier this month — and will be hitting the big 3-0 next May, which is "crazy" to her.

"It's so funny being on your last year of the twenties," the School of Rock actress says. "I just can't believe how fast time goes by, but I'm excited to have this last year and then see what the thirties bring."

At this time, Cosgrove is also in a great place in her career. Not only is she leading the Paramount+ iCarly revival, but she also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Cosgrove says it "feels great" to have a bit more control in shaping the new series, which succeeds the five-season Nickelodeon children's show of the same name. The revival sees Cosgrove's titular Carly Shay as a twenty-something, navigating life's many ups and downs.

RELATED VIDEO: Miranda Cosgrove Reflects on Teen Fame Ahead of 'iCarly' Reboot: 'Growing Up on TV Was Challenging'

"It's been awesome getting to just kind of let loose in different creative outlets," she says of her behind-the-scenes work on the show. "I never thought that I would learn to edit. I didn't really know how the editing process worked at all on a TV show, and now I help edit all the episodes. It's fun watching all the different takes and everything."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She continues, "I have noticed, though, I'm not good at picking the best takes for myself. I'm really good at it with other people, but I feel like I can't see outside of myself enough to know which ones are the best. So usually, someone else will pick for me. But I really like watching all the takes of everybody else and editing everything. It's been really fun getting to be a part of the writing process. That's probably one of the most fun things about getting to come back."