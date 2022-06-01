Miranda Cosgrove Says She's 'Lucky' to Call Former TV Brother Josh Peck a Friend: 'I Love Him'

Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck previously starred as siblings on Drake & Josh, but the pair recently got to work together again on the Paramount+ iCarly revival

Miranda Cosgrove cherishes the close bond she has with her former TV brother, Josh Peck.

From 2004 to 2007, Cosgrove and Peck played siblings Megan and Josh on Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh. Recently, they were able to work together again on Cosgrove's Paramount+ iCarly revival.

Peck, 35, appeared on a few episodes as Paul, a talent manager helping Carly Shay (Cosgrove) to reach new heights as an influencer.

"One of the first things I ever did in acting was Drake & Josh," Cosgrove, 29, recalls to PEOPLE exclusively. "I auditioned for it when I was 8 and the final audition was with Josh Peck, and I got to meet him for the first time."

She continues, "It was so much fun getting to work with him when I was little because he's not afraid to just, like, go wild and be hilarious and improv and do whatever. So, I've always loved him."

Nathan Kress as Freddie, Josh Peck as Paul and Miranda Cosgrove as Carly in iCARLY streaming on Paramount+.

Getting to work alongside Peck once more on her own series ultimately felt like a "full circle" moment for Cosgrove.

"Now that we're adults, getting to have him come on iCarly, it really felt like we came full circle to have him on my show, when I started off my whole career on his show," she adds. "To have his character be playing Carly's manager, it was really fun."

After all these years, Cosgrove and Peck have managed to maintain a tight-knit bond.

"I'm really close friends with his wife, Paige [O'Brien Peck]. She's the best," the actress says. "I love him and I feel really lucky that he's a part of my life. He's awesome."

Peck isn't the only actor from the iCarly sphere that Cosgrove is close with. She has developed a great friendship with costars Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor, both of whom have been of support to Cosgrove by giving her dating advice.

Nathan Kress, Miranda Cosgrove and Jerry Trainor

"I'm an only child, so I don't have any brothers and I don't really have a whole lot of guy friends. So I feel like Jerry and Nathan, I've known them pretty much my entire life," she says. "When I was younger, I never really asked Jerry for relationship advice or anything like that. Anything about like, if I had a crush on someone or anything like that. It was embarrassing to me. But now that we're adults, I am always asking him and Nathan for advice. And it's funny because they give totally different advice."

Cosgrove continues, "Nathan is so practical and so by-the-book. Does everything perfect. And Jerry's a lot more 'fly by the seat of your pants.' Like, have fun, see how it goes. ... It's kind of nice having the different perspectives."

Because of this, Cosgrove is grateful to have both Kress, 29, and Trainor, 45, in her life.

"It's just nice knowing I have those guys in my corner," she adds. "They're definitely two people that I think anyone would be lucky to have on their side."