Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck Reunite in iCarly Season 2 Trailer

In the clip, Peck appears as Paul, the new manager of Carly's web series. But Paul's tactics don't necessarily mesh with the workflow of the already-established iCarly crew, leading to some disagreements among team members.

"Did you want iCarly to be the most successful web series in history? Or did you want it to just be, like, a massive failure," Peck's character asks Freddy during a tense moment.

Cosgrove and Peck previously played step-siblings on Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007. The two former Nickelodeon stars have remained close in the years since the show went off the air.

"Miranda is a good friend of mine, and when they announced the new iCarly, we chatted about finding something fun for me to play," he said. "Being on the iCarly set after all these years feels very full circle and I love getting to work with Miranda, Nathan [Kress] and Jerry [Trainor] again. I'm excited to be able to be a part of what they're creating."