Miranda Cosgrove Reveals How iCarly Revival Will Address Jennette McCurdy's Absence

"We mention her a little bit throughout the season," Miranda Cosgrove said

The iCarly crew may be down one member in the upcoming revival series without Jennette McCurdy's character Sam Puckett, but that doesn't mean she will be forgotten.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Miranda Cosgrove confirmed that McCurdy's character would be addressed in the upcoming storylines.

"Definitely, we touch a lot on the whole relationship with Sam and where Sam's at in the pilot episode," Cosgrove, 28, said. "And then we mention her a little bit throughout the season, so we'll definitely explain that on the show."

Cosgrove, who plays Carly Shay, also shared with Comicbook.com in a separate interview that "in real life, we all really wanted Jennette to be part of the show, but she's just doing other things right now."

iCarly previously ran for six seasons on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012. In December, it was announced that Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress will reprise their former roles for a revival series set at Paramount+. At. the time, it was unclear if fellow OG cast members McCurdy and Noah Munck (Gibby) would return for the new show.

McCurdy then revealed on her Empty Inside podcast in March that she had ended her acting career "a few years ago."

"I quit a few years ago because I initially didn't want to do it. My mom put me in it when I was 6 and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family," she said at the time.

"And it was very much the pressure of my family [not having] a lot of money, and this was the way out," she continued. "Which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success, because I don't think I would have been as ambitious if I didn't know that it was for my family."

McCurdy, who also portrayed her iCarly character on the Sam & Cat spinoff series, said that she was "embarrassed" and "unfulfilled" by her past acting roles.

"I get that this answer is super unlikable," she explained on her podcast. "I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing [thing]. I did the shows that I was on from like, 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed."

For Paramount+'s iCarly revival, the show will follow Carly as she navigates life in her 20s alongside her pals and loved ones while gearing up to make a return to her internet fame roots. The upcoming show dropped its first trailer earlier this week, featuring newcomers Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett. Mosley, 29, plays Carly's new best friend, Harper.